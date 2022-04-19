Pre-Snap Reads 4/19: Analyzing every Seahawks draft under Carroll and Schneider

Seahawks News

How many roster openings do the Seahawks have?

It's a numbers game and Seattle's roster is close to being full already, so how many roster spots can they actually draft for this year?

Analysis: Ranking Seahawks Top 10 Day Three Draft Selections - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

While first-round picks receive the headlines on draft weekend, championship teams in the NFL are largely built on the backs of players drafted in later rounds. Which day three selections stand out as Seattle's best?

Marshawn Lynch, rapper Macklemore join Kraken ownership group - The Athletic

Former Seattle Seahawks star Marshawn Lynch and rapper Macklemore joined the Seattle Kraken ownership group as minority investors. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Monday Round-Up: Seahawks Legend Marshawn Lynch Joins Seattle Kraken Ownership Group

Lynch and Seattle rapper Macklemore have both joined the Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena as minority investors.

Soaring QB market further evidence that moving on from Russell Wilson was right move

For many Seattle sports fans, the Russell Wilson trade might have been the most depressing transaction ever. But might it have been a good thing in the end?

Wyman: Do Seahawks draft well? What their last 12 drafts tell us - Seattle Sports

Dave Wyman of Wyman and Bob broke every Seahawks draft pick under Pete Carroll and John Schneider to determine if they draft well.

Seahawks, who need RB depth, could consider 2 impactful draft options - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks have two good running backs in Rashaad Penny and Chris Carson, but with their injury histories, they may need to draft another.

NFC West News

L.A. Rams Jalen Ramsey's Reaction to No Longer Being NFL's Highest-Paid Defensive Back - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Ramsey posted on Twitter about being the second-highest paid defensive back.

What Jalen Ramsey had to say about Denzel Ward making more money than him - Turf Show Times

Ramsey is no longer the NFL’s highest-paid defensive back.

Murray Scenarios: ROTB Opinion Poll - Revenge of the Birds

In your opinion, the best scenario for the Cardinals is to:

Mock Draft Monday: Cardinals Strengthen Secondary with Kaiir Elam - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals still need help in the defensive backfield, and the first-round selection could be used to bolster cornerback depth. Is Kaiir Elam a good fit?

Deebo Samuel Will Not Do Any On-Field Work with the 49ers This Offseason Until He Signs an Extension - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Deebo Samuel reportedly will not participate in any on-field activities this offseason until the San Francisco 49ers give him a contract extension.

49ers news: Trey Lance given the impression he’ll start; the market “isn’t overly hot” for Jimmy Garoppolo - Niners Nation

More QB rumors as we get closer to the NFL Draft.

Around The NFL

Browns give Denzel Ward 5-year, $100 million extension, making him highest-paid CB in history: Source - The Athletic

The deal is worth up to $100.5 million and includes $71.25 million guaranteed.

Warp speed again! Ravens set for another historic round of drafting - Baltimore Ravens- ESPN

The Ravens have five selections in the fourth round, recalling their 2016 fourth round, which coach John Harbaugh compared to Star Trek.

Washington Commanders strongly deny financial misconduct in letter to Federal Trade Commission

The Commanders on Monday strongly disputed claims of financial improprieties, made by a former team employee, in a 22-page letter to the Federal Trade Commission.

Reports: Deebo Samuel, other WR holdouts expected - National Football Post

Deebo Samuel plans to skip workouts with the 49ers and appears determined to stay away until San Francisco addresses his contract, according to multiple reports.

Malcolm Butler still has not received explanation for Super Bowl benching?

Malcolm Butler recently re-signed with the New England Patriots, which was quite the surprise given how his first tenure with the team ended. Butler was benched in Super Bowl LII before he left the Patriots in free agency, and he still may not know why.

Colin Kaepernick dismantles NFL's hypocritical — yet effective — messaging against him in rare on-record interview

It's been years since Colin Kaepernick sat down for an on-the-record interview about the NFL, and it was something of a coup for the "I Am Athlete" show to get him recently after Kaepernick was in the Miami area for a workout.