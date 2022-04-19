Report: Former Falcons safety Damontae Kazee visiting Seahawks

With a week to go before the NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks are reportedly bringing in a veteran safety who’s spent his entire playing career under former Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Damontae Kazee is scheduled for a Tuesday visit over at VMAC.

Free agent safety Damontae Kazee is scheduled to visit the Seattle Seahawks today, per source. Seattle looking at pre-draft defensive back options. Kazee is a five-year veteran who started for Cowboys last year and has 12 interceptions. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 19, 2022

A fifth-round pick out of San Diego State, Kazee spent his four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, playing in 52 consecutive games before suffering an achilles rupture in the 2020 season. After Dan Quinn was fired by Atlanta and picked up as the Cowboys DC, Kazee followed him to the Lone Star State and started in 15 games, recording two interceptions, four passes defensed, and two forced fumbles.

Kazee’s career year came in 2018, when he racked up seven interceptions and 10 passes defensed. There’s no doubt he has a nose for the ball and he can play at either safety spot or nickel corner. I can definitely see this being a sneaky good move if this visit turns into an actual signing.