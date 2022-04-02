Bye Bye Bobby: Highlights and memorable moments from a Hall of Fame career

Bobby Wagner. That is the sentence.

Overhauling a roster can be painful for player and fans, but especially so when the departing players have meant this much to a franchise and its fans. Seeing the Legion of Boom get dismantled was tough; Hall of Fame players don’t just magically appear on a roster. But now the dream is truly a fixture of the past; and what a beautiful dream it was. But like all wonderful dreams, this too had to come to an end; Bobby Wagner is heading down to California to joining the defending Super Bowl champions and bitter rivals, the Los Angeles Rams.

As if this offseason hadn’t already been painful enough, this one hurts. This one hurts BAD. Bobby Wagner re-wrote the narrative on this Seattle Seahawks defense after the abysmal failure of Aaron Curry and the eventual release of Lofa Tatupu. While David Hawthorne capably played the Mike role, nobody could match the electricity of #54. But such is life in the NFL, and I wish Bobby Wagner all the best, even with a loathed NFC West opponent like the Rams. He has many days of football ahead of him, and I am not looking forward to seeing what it looks like to have him lined up opposite a Russell Wilson-less Seahawks offense. Or maybe I am. I don’t even know anymore, but here are some clips and highlights that bring back some warm feelings of joy as we reminisce on the brief, shining moment in which Bobby Wagner captained this Seattle Seahawks defense.

Enjoy some rookie Bobby Wagner highlights as we head into the weekend



: @nflthrowback pic.twitter.com/0w4XGQVTmt — Riley Michel (@rileymichel) April 16, 2021

PICK-SIX BOBBY WAGNER!!!



Incredible play by @Bwagz. Jumps in front of the pass to the running back and brings it back for the score. Longest in team history for the #Seahawks. 98 yards... Well worth the delay of game penalty lol. #SFvsSEApic.twitter.com/WQazBbSf9r — Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) December 3, 2018

Bobby Wagner is a flat-out stud. Taking Saffold on, then tossing him aside to get in on the touchdown saving tackle on 3rd & 1 at the goal line: pic.twitter.com/2jSQGMXI0G — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) October 9, 2018

ICYMI: Alex Smith throws touchdown pass with pinpoint accuracy to Seahawks Bobby Wagner in the first half. #SEAvsKC pic.twitter.com/wQTUbOlsJO — Faux NFL Network™ (@FauxNFLnetwork) August 22, 2015

Bobby Wagner stand up 3T power path hesi club-rip shot put into bull rush 360 no scope - in another life he's 6'3" 270 averaging 14 sacks a season pic.twitter.com/bTmL9XcTli — Seahawks: In Normal Mode (@cmikesspinmove) December 17, 2020

Clinic on how to play counter stunt up front! Wrong arm puller, Bennett flattens out, Bobby Wagner shedding blocks! pic.twitter.com/LjynmXhzze — CoachWigginsFB (@CoachwigginsFB) January 3, 2016

Break flat off the QBs hand with purpose @Bwagz shows how to tempo drop off speed angle departure of threats w/patience & vision on QB while feeling the pass catchers to give him the best chance to make a play on the ball @Seahawks @USUFootball pic.twitter.com/KfFYNuuTPS — Linebacker World (@LBworld44) March 7, 2020

Bobby Wagner LEVELED two blockers and got the sack



(via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/CYEMFOuyc1 — ESPN (@espn) November 2, 2020