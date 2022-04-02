Pre-Snap Reads 4/2: What Noah Fant brings to the Seahawks offense

Seahawks News

I'm taking Center OFF my Seahawks draft board

Seaside Joe 1123: Why Seattle won't be selecting a center before Day 3.

Assessing DK Metcalf’s situation: How the receiver market might affect the Seahawks’ decision – The Athletic

GM John Schneider says it's the Seahawks' "intent" to extend Metcalf, but intentions can change. Evaluating the Seahawks' scenarios.

Drew Lock's QB coach answers key questions about new Seahawks QB - Seattle Sports

Can Drew Lock be the next Seahawks starting quarterback? His personal QB coach, Justin Hoover, shared his insight with Jake and Stacy.

Seahawks Insiders Podcast: The Times They Are A-Changin'

Jen Mueller and John Boyle take a look at the many changes to the Seahawks roster during the early part of the offseason, plus an early preview of the 2022 NFL Draft.

'Explosive' Noah Fant Brings Rare Tools, Playmaking Potential to Seahawks' Offense - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Oozing with physical tools and still under 25, Fant has the upside to become one of the NFL's best pass-catching tight ends. As he approaches the end of his rookie deal, Seattle will be counting on him taking a big step forward to help the team remain competitive in 2022 and beyond.

NFC West News

Cardinals Three-Round Mock Draft: Arizona Loads Defensive Front - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals had two of their first three picks land on defense in this mock draft. See those players here.

Friday Fastballs - Revenge of the Birds

Amazing that Bruce Arians: (a) retires again amidst whispers of a forced resignation; (b) if this is truly it for the coach, he has retired as having the highest winning percentage in the history of the Arizona Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Bucs..

49ers legend Terrell Owens returning to pro football at 48-years old - Niners Nation

Did you ever want to call plays for T.O.? Well now you can, according to a report by Reuters.

49ers Need Return on Investment With Javon Kinlaw in 2022 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Javon Kinlaw needs to be impactful and healthy in 2022 for the 49ers.

Rams Offseason Camp Dates Revealed - NFL Tracker - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

4 reasons to love Bobby Wagner signing with the Los Angeles Rams - Turf Show Times

The Rams now have a bonafide thumper in the middle of their defense.

Around The NFL

NFL 2022 QB Gravitron: What advanced metrics say about Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes and others – The Athletic

With so much QB movement in the NFL, which teams can feel the most or least confident in their current situation? A team-by-team look.

Who's in charge of finding and catching cheaters in sports gambling? It's complicated.

Sports betting is legal in dozens of states. But no single entity is responsible for making sure the wagering is fair. So a handful of private companies are navigating a patchwork of laws and inconsistent enforcement to try to catch cheaters.

Jacksonville Jaguars got QB Trevor Lawrence some help; time to do the same for OLB Josh Allen - Jacksonville Jaguars- ESPN

Helping Allen get after quarterbacks could begin with the No. 1 pick, where the Jaguars may take Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

Kayvon Thibodeaux: 'Ridiculous' to say I'm not the best player in 2022 NFL draft

Less than four weeks before the draft, all 32 NFL teams were in Eugene at Oregon's pro day.

NFL Power Rankings 2022: Where 49ers stand in NFC ahead of draft | RSN

The 49ers have risen up the NFC ladder this offseason.

Kirk Cousins, the Vikings, and the Dynasties of Mediocrity | Football Outsiders

What makes a team turn neutral? Lust for gold? Power? Or were they just born with a heart full of neutrality? This April 1, we complete our dynasty trifecta, trying to find the most average squad in NFL history.

Free-agent QB Colin Kaepernick to throw in front of NFL scouts at Michigan spring game

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick will hold a throwing exhibition during halftime of the University of Michigan's spring game on Saturday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported, via the transaction wire.

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Friday, April 1

Josh McDaniels and the Raiders are adding another arm to back up Derek Carr. Las Vegas agreed to terms with backup quarterback ﻿Nick Mullens. See what else transpired Friday around the NFL.

Bengals' offseason program to be way behind rest of NFL

The Cincinnati Bengals are curiously choosing to start their offseason programs much later than the rest of the NFL.