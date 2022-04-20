Pre-Snap Reads 4/20: Seahawks re-sign Jon Rhattigan, 8 other free agents

Seahawks News

Sam Howell is the quarterback who is most likely to be drafted by the Seahawks

Seaside Joe now has GIFs!!!

Seahawks Re-Sign QB Geno Smith, Eight Restricted & Exclusive Rights Free Agents

The Seahawks are bringing back quarterback Geno Smith for a fourth season in Seattle.

2022 NFL Draft Preview: With Rashaad Penny Back, Do The Seahawks Still Need To Add A Running Back?

A look at where the Seahawks stand at running back heading into the 2022 NFL Draft, as well as Rob Rang’s top-ranked prospects at that position.

Salk: Two simple Seahawks NFL Draft scenarios for first two rounds - Seattle Sports

On April 28, the Seahawks will take the next step in the process they started on March 8 when they dealt Russell Wilson to Denver. To trade a player of his stature is an obvious risk but it could pay enormous rewards if they are able to accomplish two herculean tasks.

Why explosive traits matter on the offensive line « Seahawks Draft Blog

A day on Twitter doesn’t go by without someone referencing ‘RAS’ — relative athletic score. Personally I don’t think a relative score matters. It’s useful for the absolute best, most complete testers to highlight their spectacular profiles. Apart from that, teams are not looking for an overall score for a prospect.

Seahawks re-sign Jon Rhattigan, 8 other young free agents. So his Army career still waits

Jon Rhattigan isn’t re-joining the Army.

Matt Corral Could Be Next Russell Wilson In Right System

Now, maybe there’s a possible NFL Draft pick that could at least be considered similar to Wilson, and he comes by way of the Ole Miss Rebels.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals Sign 21-Year-Old Nigerian OL Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals added to their offensive line room on Tuesday by signing Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi.

Arizona Cardinals host Treylon Burks for pre-draft visit - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals visits with first round picks continue.

The Colt in Kliff’s Stable - Revenge of the Birds

People are quick to point out Kliff Kingsbury’s late season swoons at Texas Tech. Yet, were those swoons ever for lack of offense?

49ers News: How Deebo Samuel’s situation differs from George Kittle and Fred Warner - Niners Nation

An explanation...

Adam Schefter Says Deebo Samuel Doesn't Want to Sign Extension With 49ers Right Now - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Adam Schefter claims that Deebo Samuel is the one holding up an extension with the San Francisco 49ers.

Cooper Kupp contract rumors: “There’s a place that I think is fair” - Turf Show Times

Kupp says he’s not concerned with what anyone else makes, but should he be?

Sean McVay: It’s a crime Raheem Morris isn’t a head coach

After the Vikings fired Mike Zimmer, they turned their attention to the Los Angeles Rams. Raheem Morris and Kevin O’Connell, who were Sean McVay’s coordinators in 2021, were both finalists for Minnesota’s head coaching job.

Around The NFL

Ravens offseason tracker: Miles Boykin released; Sammy Watkins to Packers - The Athletic

The Ravens free-agent tracker has been on hiatus for many months. But with the league’s new year having started, it’s time to get it cranking again. This will be the place to read about the Ravens’ moves over the next few months.

Kendall: Five bold predictions for the Falcons’ draft; yes, we talk quarterbacks - The Athletic

The Atlanta Falcons won't select a quarterback with the No. 8 pick in the upcoming draft. That's one of our five bold predictions.

QB Justin Fields says his mindset is 'completely different' in Year 2 with Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields says his mindset right now is "completely different" from where it was last season at this time as a rookie.

How the Miami Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips is inspired by mentoring incarcerated teens

Miami's second-year pass-rusher is moved by the opportunity to change the trajectory of kids' lives and vows to make 'a sustainable impact.'

Deshaun Watson reports for Cleveland Browns' voluntary offseason program, but Baker Mayfield doesn't

Deshaun Watson reported Tuesday for the Browns' voluntary offseason program, but Baker Mayfield wasn't spotted at the team's facility.

Sean Payton admits that "intermediaries talked" about the possibility of him coaching in Miami - ProFootballTalk

Former Saints coach Sean Payton spoke to reporters on Tuesday at the Zurich Classic celebrity shootout. As he did, a few interesting things shot out of his mouth regarding the persistent rumors and reports linking him and Tom Brady to the Dolphins, a Miami plan that (as PFT reported on February 28) was scrapped when former Dolphins coach Brian Flores filed a landmark lawsuit on February 1 — the same day Brady announced his retirement.

Why the Steelers hold firm to draft-and-develop strategy despite NFL trends - Pittsburgh Steelers Blog- ESPN

While other teams have been willing to part with first-round picks to secure splashy free-agent signings, the Steelers stay true to their identity.

Bucs GM: No contract talks with Tom Brady amid Dolphins report - National Football Post

Following a report that the Miami Dolphins had concocted a plan to make Tom Brady both their quarterback and a minority owner, Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht said the Bucs have not engaged with Brady about his future beyond 2022.

Jarvis Landry to visit with NFC South contender

Free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry will reportedly visit the New Orleans Saints this week.

The long-delayed final episode of Tom Brady’s self-styled miniseries is coming. And it has a lot of explaining to do.

Finally, after a long pause that leaned into the oddity of Tom Brady’s brief retirement, we’re going to see the finale in the quarterback’s “Man in the Arena” documentary. Is it going to dig under the fingernails of the past few months or gloss it all over with a manicure?