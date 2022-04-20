Report: Deebo Samuel has asked 49ers for a trade

Across the NFL wide receivers have been signing monster deals in recent weeks in both free agency and following trades. It was the Jacksonville Jaguars and Christian Kirk who really kicked things off early in the free agency process when the two sides agreed to a deal that was far larger than most anticipated Kirk would receive in free agency.

However, things didn’t slow down from there. Rather, it was multiple big name receivers landing monster contracts after being traded. This included Davante Adams, formerly of the Green Bay Packers, signing a big contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Miami Dolphins giving Tyreek Hill a big contract after acquiring him from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now, with several receivers from the 2019 draft class in line to rece4iver big extensions, including DK Metcalf and A.J. Brown, it’s a 2019 draft class member for the NFC West rivals who appears more interested in being traded than signing a new contract.

Breaking News: I just spoke to wide receiver Deebo Samuel — and he told me that he has asked the 49ers to trade him.



He did not want to discuss specific reasons behind his request, but he has indeed let the 49ers know his desire to leave the organization. More to come. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) April 20, 2022

Obviously the fact that Deebo Samuel opted not to disclose his reasons for requesting a trade leaves fans wondering, but this is likely welcome news for fans of other NFC West teams, as well as for defensive coordinators in the division. Best of luck to the San Francisco 49ers in securing as little in return as possible for Samuel in trade.