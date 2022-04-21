Sam’s Film Room: Why Sam Howell could be the steal of the 2022 NFL Draft

Out of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft, Sam Howell is by far the most frustrating. On one hand, you see the arm strength, improvisational ability, and how he made some laser throws down the field. While on the other hand, you see a player marred with inconsistencies. Do yourself a favor and go through his film ending with his bowl game against South Carolina. During this season, you saw a rollercoaster of a quarterback. A player that hit some ridiculous throws, but also missed some lay-ups. Out of the top quarterbacks in this class, it wouldn’t shock me in the slightest if Howell ended up being the best. It also wouldn’t shock me if Howell ended up as the worst.

In this video breakdown, I looked at Sam Howell’s strength and weaknesses as he enters the 2022 NFL Draft. I currently have him as a mid-second round grade.

As far as the Seattle Seahawks are concerned, Sam Howell could be a very interesting prospect. If he can gain any semblance of consistency with his throwing motion, he could be really good combined with his improvisational abilities; however, at this point, he is a low-floor, high-ceiling prospect that does carry a significant amount of risk.

Note: This video is over 7 minutes long. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the show! If the video above does not play, please click “Watch on YouTube” or follow this link!

