Pre-Snap Reads 4/21: Seahawks’ most underrated offseason move?

Seahawks News

Seahawks Draft Mailbag--Q&AMA - Seaside Joe

Seaside Joe 1142: Seaside Journal for April (4/8-4/17)

History Hints Bevy of Top-75 Picks Will Bode Well For Seahawks in 2022 NFL Draft - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Once viewed as two of the best personnel minds in the business, the shine has worn off a bit for John Schneider and Pete Carroll in recent years. But Seattle's brain trust has remained effective finding talent with top-75 picks, which should give fans faith they can capitalize on four such selections in the upcoming draft.

Five Seahawks edge defender options on Days 1 and 2 of NFL Draft - The Athletic

The Seahawks need edge help. To find an immediately impactful player, they must use one of their four picks in the first three rounds.

Seahawks Mailbag: Remembering John Clayton, Quarterback Questions & More

You had Seahawks questions; we have answers.

An interview with #1 draft insider Tony Pauline « Seahawks Draft Blog

Available below via YouTube, Spotify & Apple…

Seahawks' most underrated offseason move? CB Justin Coleman's return - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks made plenty of moves this offseason but Jake Heaps thinks reuniting with nickel CB Justin Coleman could be huge for Seattle.

His market booming, DK Metcalf shows up smiling for start of Seahawks voluntary workouts

Those fearing DK Metcalf may be wanting to join Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner as the next star out of Seattle are breathing easier.

Seahawks Draft: Close look at 4 players being mocked to Seattle at No. 9 - Seattle Sports

With the NFL Draft only a week away, Stacy Rost takes a look at some of the players most heavily rumored to be the Seahawks' top pick.

Seahawks hosted free agent DE Mario Addison for a visit

According to a report by Doug Kyed, the Seahawks hosted former Panthers and Bills defensive end Mario Addison for a visit today.

NFC West News

Red Rain: Cards’ “No Big Deal” Off-Season - Revenge of the Birds

In this 55th episode of the Red Rain Podcast, I offer some thoughts about:

Rams WR Cooper Kupp focused on championship over contract talks - Turf Show Times

Cooper Kupp deserves to be paid like the best wide receiver in the league, but wants a win for both sides.

'I'm Not Trying To Beat Anybody': Rams WR Cooper Kupp Talks Contract Extension - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Cooper Kupp isn't looking to become the next Tyreek Hill or Davante Adams in terms on contract extensions.

49ers News: Who gets the most blame for the Deebo Samuel situation? - Niners Nation

Who is most responsible for Deebo Samuel requesting a trade from the 49ers?

Where do the San Francisco 49ers and Deebo Samuel go from here? - San Francisco 49ers- ESPN

Questions to answer following Samuel's trade request: What is the issue? What are the 49ers' options? What is the timing?

Deebo Samuel trade suitors include Packers, Jets and Chiefs. But are 49ers listening?

Two things have become immediately apparent in the wake of Deebo Samuel’s recent trade request going public Wednesday: A multitude of teams have interest in acquiring him, but few believe the San Francisco 49ers have any interest in letting him go.

Around The NFL

Deebo Samuel has Requested the 49ers to Trade him - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Deebo Samuel is requesting the San Francisco 49ers to trade him and not because of the money attached to an extension.

Saquon Barkley tired of talk about him, New York Giants; ready to prove 'the player they drafted is still there'

Running back Saquon Barkley says he is tired of hearing what's said about him after two injury-impacted years and wants to prove he can still do "special things" to help the Giants.

NFL mock draft 2022 with all trades - Bill Barnwell proposes deals for all 32 picks, with swaps for Kyler Murray, DK Metcalf, Jimmy Garoppolo

A deal for a disgruntled quarterback, a new wide receiver in Kansas City and more. Bill Barnwell proposes trades for every Round 1 pick.

What should the Houston Texans do with the No. 3 pick in the NFL draft? - Houston Texans- ESPN

After not having a first-round pick in the past two drafts, the Texans are set to make two selections in the first round this year.

DE Vinny Curry re-signs with Jets after battling blood disorder - National Football Post

The New York Jets have re-signed defensive end Vinny Curry, who missed last season due to a rare blood disorder that led to the removal of his spleen.

Tua Tagovailoa beaming about bright outlook in Miami - National Football Post

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said Wednesday that he is embracing the opportunity created by the team’s very busy offseason.

Saints earn ‘B-minus’ grade for 2022 offseason moves

Before we get to draft week, Bleacher Report’s Ian Wharton went through the NFL and gave every team’s off-season a letter grade for what has happened so far. As for the New Orleans Saints, Wharton gave the team a ‘B-‘ grade. Here is what he had to say for his reasoning: