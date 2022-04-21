Seahawks 2022 regular season schedule to be released on May 12

Every team is getting their schedules released at the same time but this is a Seahawks site and I need the headline to stand out for SEO reasons.

Fans won’t have too wait too much longer for the NFL schedule release.

The league announced on Thursday that the 2022 regular season will be unveiled on Thursday, May 12th. There will be a handful of games announced in the lead-up to the big schedule release day, and in fact here’s the schedule on releasing the schedule!

First Thursday Night Football game on Prime Video (Week 2, Sept. 15) — Thursday, April 28

International Games — Wednesday, May 4

Select games — Week of May 9

Clubs to announce their first home game opponent — Thursday, May 12 at 6 p.m. ET

Here’s a reminder on the Seahawks’ opponent list:

Home

San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams

Carolina Panthers

Atlanta Falcons

New York Giants

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

New York Jets

Away

San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Detroit Lions

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

At a guess, Seattle isn’t going to have its usual plentiful allotment of primetime games, but I can think of one particular home opponent on this list that will surely be played under the lights.