Seahawks 2022 regular season schedule to be released on May 12

Fans won’t have too wait too much longer for the NFL schedule release.
The league announced on Thursday that the 2022 regular season will be unveiled on Thursday, May 12th. There will be a handful of games announced in the lead-up to the big schedule release day, and in fact here’s the schedule on releasing the schedule!
- First Thursday Night Football game on Prime Video (Week 2, Sept. 15) — Thursday, April 28
- International Games — Wednesday, May 4
- Select games — Week of May 9
- Clubs to announce their first home game opponent — Thursday, May 12 at 6 p.m. ET
Here’s a reminder on the Seahawks’ opponent list:
Home
San Francisco 49ers
Arizona Cardinals
Los Angeles Rams
Carolina Panthers
Atlanta Falcons
New York Giants
Denver Broncos
Las Vegas Raiders
New York Jets
Away
San Francisco 49ers
Arizona Cardinals
Los Angeles Rams
New Orleans Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Detroit Lions
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
At a guess, Seattle isn’t going to have its usual plentiful allotment of primetime games, but I can think of one particular home opponent on this list that will surely be played under the lights.
