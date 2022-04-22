Pre-Snap Reads 4/22: DK Metcalf ready for increased leadership role

Seahawks News

Seahawks top-48 big board!!! - Seaside Joe

Seaside Joe 1143: Surprises! Shockers! Sleepers! Decisions!

Desperate For Tackle Help, Seahawks Keeping All Options on Table Evaluating Draft Prospects - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With only three tackles on the roster currently and four top-75 picks in the upcoming draft, the Seahawks have been doing their due diligence investigating offensive linemen from a variety of different schemes.

Seahawks energized for draft, 10 years after class that changed everything - The Athletic

GM John Schneider, with eight picks next week, is reminded of the energy of the 2012 draft. But the stakes are much higher now.

Seahawks Head Into 2022 Draft With “A Certain Freshness & Juice”

Highlights from Seahawks general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll’s pre-draft press conference.

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf “Senses The Opportunity” For Increased Leadership Role

Despite being limited by offseason foot surgery, DK Metcalf is at voluntary offseason workouts, a sign that the third-year receiver is ready to take on a bigger leadership role with the Seahawks.

New mock draft — one week to go « Seahawks Draft Blog

As usual, some thoughts before getting into the mock…

What Carroll and Schneider said about Seahawks' QBs, Metcalf, 9th pick - Seattle Sports

Seahawks GM John Schneider and HC Pete Carroll discussed the direction of the franchise ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Heaps: What Seahawks should do in 1st round if top DEs are off the board - Seattle Sports

Jake Heaps doesn't think a top pass rusher will be available at pick No. 9, so he breaks down what the Seahawks should do in that scenario.

WR DK Metcalf contract talks are still to come and four other things we learned about the Seahawks on Thursday

He’s really excited about the opportunity and it’s gonna be a real competition. Drew Lock making good first impression Tuesday marked the first day the Seahawks were able to get an up-close look at Lock now that the team is in its workout program. The first two weeks of the program are limited to meetings, workouts and rehab, so the team doesn’t have much to go on yet.

NFC West News

The Rams Will Spend 2022 NFL Draft Living Lavish - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Rams unveiled their 2022 Draft House on Wednesday morning.

Rams easily team to beat in a suddenly contentious NFC West - Turf Show Times

While the NFC West crumbles around LA, the Rams are thriving in their offseason plans.

Kyler Murray reiterates that he wants to be an Arizona Cardinal - Revenge of the Birds

The offseason has been so silly because people are projecting.

Cardinals’ Flight Plan and Pat’s Peeve - Revenge of the Birds

In this week’s edition of the Cardinals’ Flight Plan “Card Core” video, owner Michael Bidwill from the get-go wanted Cardinals’ fans, coaches and players to know how busy he is orchestrating the team’s off-season agenda.

Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill Talks Kyler Murray Drama, Disappointing 2021 Season - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill was featured on the team's Flight Plan docuseries and spoke on a variety of topics throughout the first episode.

What the 49ers Might Get for Trading Deebo Samuel - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing what the San Francisco 49ers could get for trading Deebo Samuel.

49ers in Five: One way to soften the blow of losing Deebo Samuel - Niners Nation

Perhaps Tory Dandy giveth, and Tory Dandy taketh away?

Around The NFL

Detroit Lions' Jared Goff says he has 'no concern' if team were to select a QB in the draft

Detroit Lions' Jared Goff says he has "no concern" if the team were to go out and select a quarterback in the upcoming NFL draft.

NFL draft 2022 - How Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson manifested his dreams

As a little kid, Aidan Hutchinson began to plan out every step of his future, one journal entry at a time. Now, he's the likely No. 1 pick of the 2022 NFL draft.

CB Shaquill Griffin trying everything to earn his first interception as a Jacksonville Jaguar - Jacksonville Jaguars- ESPN

After a disappointing 2021 season in which Griffin dropped four potential interceptions, his offseason is focused on not letting that happen again.

Now the longest-tenured Atlanta Falcon, Jake Matthews must continue to lead - Atlanta Falcons- ESPN

Matthews signed an extension to stay in Atlanta while the Falcons were remaking their roster, making his leadership even more important.

NFL wants to take Brian Flores’ lawsuit into arbitration - National Football Post

The NFL and various teams named in Brian Flores’ racial discrimination lawsuit said in a court filing Thursday that they intend to file a motion to compel the case into arbitration.

Josh Allen shares 1 big improvement he is focusing on

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is focused on one key improvement to his skills this offseason.

Patrick Mahomes shares interesting detail about Chiefs' new WRs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes thinks the team's new wide receivers have changed something about his play.

How the Deebo Samuel trade request is shaking up the future of the salary cap

On Wednesday, ESPN's Jeff Darlington shook up the NFL world, reporting that Deebo Samuel had requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers. The wideout has been the center of trade speculation all offseason as he is likely to be dealt and/or receive a massive contract extension at a time WR money is exploding throughout league salary caps.

Jets GM Joe Douglas gives sneak peek at strategy for 2022 NFL Draft

Joe Douglas wiped the floor with last year's draft class - if he does the same this year, the Jets can be a serious sleeper in 2022.

Eagles’ J.J. Arcega-Whiteside switching positions to tight end

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside is switching positions, from wide receiver to tight end, league sources confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia.