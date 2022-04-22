Report: All Pro safety Earl Thomas looking to come back to NFL

The 2022 NFL Draft will get started next week, and as teams across the league prepare to add young talent to the roster, there are several notable veterans who remain available in free agency. Among the notable names who remain available to teams are Duane Brown, Akiem Hicks, Tyrann Mathieu, Ndamukong Suh, Jadeveon Clowney, Kyle Fuller (of the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears, not the Seattle Seahawks Kyle Fuller who was retained by the Hawks) and countless others.

However, Friday morning ESPN senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that another big name who has not played since 2019 is looking to make a return to the field.

Former seven-time Pro-Bowl safety Earl Thomas, who last played for Baltimore in 2019 and who turns 33 in May, said today that he wants to resume his NFL career this season. “I’m ready,” Thomas texted. “I’m in shape. My timing is on point - I’m proud of that.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 22, 2022

Earl Thomas, of course, was a key member of the Legion of Boom, and a three time All Pro, seven time Pro Bowler who saw his career in Seattle derailed by a pair of broken legs. When his time in Seattle came to a close, Thomas went on to play for the Baltimore Ravens for a single season, being released for a combination of things, including failing to disclose to the Ravens a domestic incident in which his now ex-wife was arrested. The pair have since divorced, and at least according to Schefter’s report, it appears as though Earl is looking to get back to playing football.