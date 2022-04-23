Pre-Snap Reads 4/23: No consensus on what the Seahawks will do in 2022 draft

#np Fever Dreams by Villagers

Seahawks News

What Seahawks top-30 visits say about their 2022 draft plans

Seaside Joe 1144: Seattle gives a glimpse at how they view their options.

Fact or Fiction: Do Current Seahawks Compare Favorably to 2012 Iteration? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Back in 2012, Schneider reeled in one of the best draft classes in NFL history, setting the tone for Seattle to win its first Super Bowl only two years later. Does Schneider have valid reasons for feeling similar vibes a decade later?

2022 Mock Draft Tracker 5.0: No Consensus On What The Seahawks Will Do

Taking a look at what the experts think the Seahawks might do in the 2022 NFL Draft.

2022 draft aims, targets and rules for the Seahawks « Seahawks Draft Blog

Written by Rob Staton

An NFL draft Day 2 for the ages - Revisiting Seattle Seahawks' 2012 picks of Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson 10 years later

The Seahawks were universally panned in the immediate aftermath of the 2012 draft, but the second-day haul of two probable Hall of Famers destroyed that narrative.

What will be Seattle's next move at quarterback? - ProFootballTalk

The Seahawks have three quarterbacks under contract as the draft approaches. That doesn’t mean they’ll refrain from adding a fourth.

How much movement should we expect from the Seahawks during draft? - Seattle Sports

Jake Heaps expects the Seahawks to be active with trades in the draft, but not just with potentially trading down in the first round.

Seahawks NFL Draft Profiles: A trio of top offensive linemen - Seattle Sports

Who are potential offensive line fits for the Seahawks in the first round? Jake Heaps and Stacy Rost break down three top prospects.

Seahawks face critical draft beginning with No. 9 selection

But in a year when there’s no clear options at the position in the top 10, it seems unlikely Seattle would use the No. pick on a QB. The better likelihood is seeing if someone like Matt Corral or Desmond Ridder is available late in the first or early in the second round.

NFC West News

'Not Enough': Los Angeles Rams Running Back Cam Akers Not Content After Miracle Recovery - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Akers' unprecedented seven-month recovery from a torn achilles allowed him to join the Rams before their run to the Super Bowl.

Rams GM Les Snead’s draft trading history tells us about his plans - Turf Show Times

Snead moves draft position frequently.

Revenge of the Birds Podcast #174: Blake’s Mock Draft 1.0 and Kyler Commits to the Cards? - Revenge of the Birds

LISTEN: Kyler Murray breaks his silence on his desire to remain in Arizona and @blakemurphy7 drops his first of 2 mock drafts—read the full mock here.

Warm Words - Revenge of the Birds

Exactly one week from the 2022 NFL Draft, on the very day I feared that Erik Burkhardt would make a public demand for the Cardinals to trade Kyler Murray, Steve Keim and Kyler nipped all possible trade questions in the bud.

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Remains Engaged in Draft Process - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray shares his input on the draft with general manager Steve Keim.

What 49ers Wide Receiver Deebo Samuel is Worth in a Trade - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing what San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is worth in a trade.

49ers News: Where does Vegas think Deebo Samuel plays next year? - Niners Nation

DraftKings odds for Deebo Samuel’s next team.

49ers news: ESPN’s Jeff Darlington says, ‘Just know that the 49ers really want Deebo on their team’ - Niners Nation

The reporter who spoke with Samuel shares what he thinks is going on.

Around The NFL

NFL will play two afternoon games and a prime-time contest on Christmas Day for 1st time

The NFL will have three games on Dec. 25 for the first time: two in the afternoon on CBS and Fox, followed by a prime-time contest on NBC.

Veteran safety Earl Thomas, who last played in 2019, seeks to resume NFL career

Seven-time Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas, who last played for Baltimore in 2019 and who turns 33 in May, told ESPN that he wants to resume his NFL career this season.

NFL draft -- Which teams have gotten the best value since 2012? We rank all 32

We came up with a model to rank NFL teams by the value they got in the draft over the past decade with savvy picks. Plus: best classes, Day 3 steals and more.

With deals for Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase looming, Bengals must hit on defense in NFL draft - Cincinnati Bengals Blog- ESPN

Cincinnati will have to pay Joe Burrow and its offensive stars soon, which means it must look to the draft to restock the defense for the future.

Kirk Cousins wants to retire in Minnesota, so should the Vikings plan on that? - Minnesota Vikings Blog- ESPN

Even with an unheralded crop of QBs in this year's draft, the Vikings might want to consider finding Cousins' successor.

Andrew Berry: I think we can all understand how Baker Mayfield feels - ProFootballTalk

Earlier this week, head coach Kevin Stefanski declined to comment on quarterback Baker Mayfield saying during a podcast appearance that he felt disrespected by the Browns.

Drew Brees disagrees with Saints' handling of Taysom Hill

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees suggested he may disagree with the team's reported stance on Taysom Hill as a quarterback.