The Social Club: If the Seahawks take a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft, who do you want?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

This is a combination SB Nation Reacts and The Social Club. There’s a survey for you below but also a lot of open-ended responses I received on Twitter.

Earlier this week I asked Field Gulls Twitter followers (and Seahawks fans in general) about quarterbacks. More specifically, if Seattle did opt for a QB in the 2022 NFL Draft, regardless of round, which one do you want to see taken? What’s most amusing about this is the most (or one of the most) popular answer I’ve seen is Malik Willis of Liberty. A few weeks back Willis was one of the more popular names for a player Seahawks fans didn’t want to take at #9 or even at all.

Other frequent responses included Desmond Ridder of Cincinnati (whom the Seahawks have met with through an official top-30 visit), Sam Howell of North Carolina, and even a few shouts for Carson Strong of Nevada and Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe. Let’s pick some out and see what y’all think.

Ridder — Gord Randall (@GARandall) April 21, 2022

I’d say Zappe round 3/4 on a flier and give him the same chance we gave Russ to earn the spot, and if that we should 100% try for 1 of the 3 tackles at 9, tired of seeing qbs running for their life back there — Ryan Hart (14 to go) (@RyanHart488) April 21, 2022

Anyone round 3 or later unless Ridder is there at 40 https://t.co/CRNY3FDdE8 — Colton Gale (@ColtonGale) April 21, 2022

Kenny Pickett after a trade back — NWH!!! (@NSL_SeaHawks) April 21, 2022

I think Willis would be our best bet as he provides great ability to move and if he ends up not being needed he would be a great trading asset! — JCod (@CODERJK306) April 21, 2022

Ridder or Howell — Christian Fuerte (@CGFuerte) April 21, 2022

1. Ridder at 40 2. Willis at 9 3. Corral at 41 4. Strong in the 3rd — Ajfurgie (@ajfurgie) April 21, 2022

Corral feels like the best fit for the quick pass game they want to do more of — Curtis Eastwood (@EastwoodCurtis) April 21, 2022

Either Malik Willis or Desmond Ridder. But with how blundering PC & JS have been in the draft for the past several years, I won't get my hopes too high. https://t.co/HRQz4TnSGq — Marco A Vargas (Spirit Tree) (@MAVmachine) April 21, 2022

Sam Howell has the best chance to win the job this year and the highest probability to still have the job in 2023. If he's actually QB5 to the NFL, then he's a damn steal after trading down in the 2nd — Seaside Joe: Daily Seahawks Newsletter (@NFL_was_taken) April 21, 2022

I’m not really big on taking a quarterback this season but wouldn’t be surprised if Seattle still gave it a go, particularly in the 2nd round. I suspect Desmond Ridder will go in the first round but Sam Howell does intrigue me and I think those are really the only two QBs the Seahawks would be keen on. Malik Willis may have good upside but I find him a bit too erratic and don’t believe in his chances at an NFL level.

Now the major question is... do you want the Seahawks to take a quarterback at all in 2022? Or do you wait until 2023 when the class is theoretically supposed to be stronger?

SB Nation Reacts survey

Click here to vote if viewing on a mobile device.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.