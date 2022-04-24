SB Nation Reacts: Fan confidence in Seahawks franchise is low entering NFL Draft

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

Hey, we’ve got a pre-NFL Draft SB Nation Reacts coming your way, and it’s not an optimistic one.

Obviously we enter next week with the Seattle Seahawks having traded Russell Wilson, released Bobby Wagner, and otherwise overhauled much of the coaching staff. The Seahawks are coming off a 7-10 season, finishing in last place in the NFC West, and even in a weakened NFC there’s the realization that the era of Seahawks football as we knew it is drawing to a close.

As expected, the confidence polling is not kind to Pete Carroll and John Schneider.

Honestly, 40% is higher than I thought it would be. I bet you if I did this same poll after the Wilson trade it would’ve been near the cellar. However, we’re not the lowest within the NFC West. May I submit to you the Arizona Cardinals...

I guess that’s what happens when you’re not sure if your franchise quarterback will be your franchise quarterback for much longer.

