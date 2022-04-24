Pre-Snap Reads 4/24: 5 days until the draft begins

Seahawks News

Seahawks top-30 visits: The "blue chip" prospects

Seaside Joe 1145: Will Seattle pick any of their highest rated visits?

Seahawks Pre-Draft Position Review: Defensive End/EDGE - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

While Seattle hasn't made many personnel additions to this point, with the team transitioning to a 3-4 defense, adding athletic, versatile pass rushers to the fold to pair with Darrell Taylor and Uchenna Nwosu remains a top priority heading into the 2022 NFL Draft.

Seahawks NFL Draft 2022 guide: Picks, predictions and key needs - The Athletic

The Seahawks have eight picks in the NFL Draft, including No. 9. Who's contending with Derek Stingley Jr. as a first-round selection?

Tony Pauline latest on the Seahawks « Seahawks Draft Blog

In his latest article of draft insider notes, friend of the blog Tony Pauline had this to say about the Seahawks:

Seahawks Draft Prospects: RBs and WRs who Brock Huard loves - Seattle Sports

If the Seahawks want to add playmakers on offense, Brock Huard has some RBs and WRs he loves in this year's draft class.

Heaps: Two scenarios for Seahawks to trade back into 1st round - Seattle Sports

If the Seahawks choose to trade up in the 2022 NFL Draft, Jake Heaps breaks down who Seattle may target on offense.

Seahawks pre-draft position overview: Seattle will have 'new outlook' in 2022 on the defensive line

What also may change as a result is what the Seahawks look for in players up front in the draft.

Larry Stone: Restocked with picks, can the Seahawks rediscover their NFL draft magic and vault back into contention? | NFL | leadertelegram.com

RENTON, Wash. — If there was a connective theme to John Schneider and Pete Carroll's pre-draft news conference Thursday, it was the sense of excitement that is pervading the Seahawks.

NFC West News

Decade of Drafting: A Look at Los Angeles Rams' Draft Value From Last 10 Seasons - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

As the 2022 NFL Draft approaches, it's interesting to see how LA has fared in the selection process over the past 10 seasons.

How the Rams helped facilitate the Broncos’ trade for Russell Wilson - Turf Show Times

If not for Les Snead, I’m not sure that the Seahawks would have shipped Wilson out of the NFC West.

1st Round Mock - Revenge of the Birds

On the Take It Easy podcast this week, Kyle Ledbetter and I offer a 1st round mock draft.

Steve Keim Looks To Improve on Lessons Learned in Draft Process - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals general manager will put all he has learned to the test in his 10th NFL Draft.

Trading Deebo Samuel Would be a Massive Mistake by the 49ers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

There is absolutely no way the 49ers should entertain trading away Deebo Samuel barring the most alluring offer.

Ian Rapoport believes Deebo Samuel told 49ers not to make contract offer | RSN

There's plenty of speculation surrounding how much money Deebo has been offered by the 49ers, but has there been an offer at all?

Around The NFL

Jared Goff thinks he’d embrace being a mentor to a young QB

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff sure doesn’t seem too concerned about the potential for the team to select another QB in the 2022 NFL draft. Goff was unflappable when asked if he’d be upset if the Lions brought in competition or asked him to be a mentor to his eventual successor as the starter.

Texans could get the next Richard Sherman by drafting Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner

The Houston Texans seek to add quality talent to the roster, and the 2022 NFL draft is the biggest step in putting together a competitive roster for the next few seasons.

As NFL tries to push Brian Flores lawsuit into arbitration, I hope the coaches stay strong

To Brian Flores, Steve Wilks and Ray Horton:

Stay strong. Please stay strong.

Oklahoma gets roasted for weird Baker Mayfield statue

Oklahoma unveiled a statue of Baker Mayfield on Friday and got roasted for how little it looked like the quarterback.

Reports: Logan Ryan files grievance against Giants for $3M - National Football Post

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Logan Ryan filed a grievance against his former team, the New York Giants, over a portion of his 2021 salary he believes should have been guaranteed, The Athletic and ESPN reported Friday.

Is it better to err by taking a quarterback early, or by not taking a quarterback early? - ProFootballTalk

Given the importance of having a great quarterback — and in light of the absence of truly great quarterbacks for every team — there’s a temptation to draft quarterbacks higher than they should be drafted, relative to the available players at other positions.

Super Bowl-or-bust season? No, Buffalo Bills are taking longer-term view ahead of draft - Buffalo Bills- ESPN

The Bills spent big on Von Miller, but their philosophy remains grounded in building through the draft and being a contender for years to come.

New Orleans Saints among QB mysteries in unpredictable NFL draft - New Orleans Saints- ESPN

The Saints acquired an extra first-round pick in this year's draft, but will they use it on a QB?

2022 NFL draft - Jeff Legwold ranks the top 100 prospects

Longtime draft guru Jeff Legwold picks this year's top prospects. Eighty-three of his picks went in the top 100 in 2021.

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says start of offseason program has him in 'completely different' place from last year

Dak Prescott is a week into the Cowboys' official offseason program, but he already feels "completely different," than he did in 2021 as he worked back from a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle.