When looking at the top running backs in the 2022 NFL Draft, I have the following three on my board: Kenneth Walker out of Michigan State, Isaiah Spiller out of Texas A&M, and Breece Hall out of Iowa State. These three running backs should all be picked in roughly the same range. I can easily see all of them as second round picks that will immediately help their future NFL teams.

In this video, I compared them based on their traits, advanced stats, and combine metrics. Breece Hall dominated the NFL Combine and his metrics actually compare very favorably to Saquon Barkley, who the New York Giants picked second overall back in 2018. Meanwhile Isaiah Spiller had a really poor NFL Combine performance, and he might fall in the NFL Draft because of it.

As far as the Seattle Seahawks are concerned, they re-signed Rashaad Penny to a one-year contract after he finished strongly to end the season and they also have Chris Carson returning to the team after recovering from his neck surgery. If one of these running backs falls to the third or fourth rounds, it could become a really good value play given each of their upsides.

Note: This video is over 10 minutes long. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the show! If the video above does not play, please click “Watch on YouTube” or follow this link!

