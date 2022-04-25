Pre-Snap Reads 4/25: 2022 Seahawks will require patience

If you like science related podcasts, listen to Daniel and Jorge Explain the Universe.

Seahawks News

Devonte Wyatt, the Seahawks sleeping giant?

Seaside Joe 1146: At least one draft analyst sees Wyatt as a good fit for Seattle in the top-10.

State of 2022 Seahawks Requires Patience, Especially at Quarterback - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seahawks general manager John Schneider compared the team's current draft energy with the 2012 cycle. However, as Matty F. Brown explains, the Seahawks are in a different position that requires more patience.

Two sentences on 125 prospects in the draft « Seahawks Draft Blog

Speaks for itself.

Seahawks Draft: UNC QB Sam Howell could be intriguing on Day 2 - Seattle Sports

The draft stock for UNC QB Sam Howell has fallen, and Jake Heaps says the Seahawks may find him to be an intriguing fit as a result.

Why the Seahawks could target Trevor Penning in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft

In the countdown to the April 28 draft, we’ll profile the prospects who seem to make the most sense for the Seahawks in the first round.

NFC West News

Yes, I want the L.A. Rams to draft this 245 lb punter who runs a 4.6 - Turf Show Times

Ryan Wright is not built like any other punter.

San Francisco 49ers reload coaching staff after another 'brain drain' - San Francisco 49ers- ESPN

The Niners will have 14 coaches who are either new or have a different responsibility than they had last season.

49ers trade rumors: The Jets are “all in” on using pick No. 10 to acquire Deebo Samuel - Niners Nation

Is Deebo more valuable to the Niners than pick No. 10?

Why Deebo Samuel Has Rejected the San Francisco 49ers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing why Deebo Samuel has rejected the San Francisco 49ers and wants out.

Should the Cardinals trade back in the first round? - Revenge of the Birds

The Cardinals will enter the draft with roster holes to fill. Lacking mid-round picks is a bit concerning.

Cardinals brought back A.J. Green because of familiarity, team culture

After a disappointing second half of the season from pretty much everyone on the Arizona Cardinals, many fans wonder why the team brought back so many of the players who were part of the collapse.

Around The NFL

2022 NFL Draft’s top CB? Why Derek Stingley Jr. is a better prospect than Ahmad Gardner - The Athletic

ICYMI: These two share the top tier at the position, with a large gulf between them and the rest of the corners in the 2022 draft.

Throwback College Highlights: Quandre Diggs

Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs was selected No. 200 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. Take a look back at some of his college highlights from Texas!

Picking some ideal prospects for New England Patriots early in the draft - New England Patriots- ESPN

The Patriots have several needs they could address in next week's draft, including receiver, cornerback and defensive line. Who would be a good fit?

New York Jets' dream week? Dee-bo Samuel in trade and dee-fense in draft - New York Jets- ESPN

We don't know if Deebo Samuel will be available in trade, but the Jets can definitely add two difference-makers in the top 10 of this week's NFL draft.

Baker Mayfield has great quote about his Oklahoma statue

Baker Mayfield admitted he wanted his Oklahoma statue to depict his famous flag plant at Ohio State.

Steve Young calls for football to 'do better' addressing CTE after suicide of ex-49ers teammate Greg Clark

A neurosurgeon recently confirmed what Greg Clark's family long suspected.

Cowboys Weekend News: Late-round hype, free agency resumes

It’s less than a week away from the NFL draft, and with a number of needs the Dallas debate of the offseason has been what positions the club should prioritize.

Patriots under Bill Belichick lead the league in draft trades, by far

As the draft approaches, there’s plenty of uncertainty. One thing is certain — Patriots coach Bill Belichick will make trades.