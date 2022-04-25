The 2022 Field Gulls Armchair GM Draft Challenge is here!

The 2022 NFL Draft is this week. This is not a drill. The 2022 NFL Draft is this week.

That means teams across the league will be getting their fans worked into a frenzy by adding players to the roster with exactly zero experience in the NFL and who are unlikely to ever make a significant contribution to their team at the professional level.

In any case, for fans of the Seattle Seahawks that, of course, means that it is time for the 2022 Field Gulls Armchair GM Draft Challenge wherein they attempt to predict the players Pete Carroll and John Schneider will select for the Hawks.

The scoring system for the challenge works as follows: each entrant chooses 20 players they believe the Seahawks may select in the draft. Those 20 players are selected using the entry form in the order in which one believes them likely to be drafted. For example, the player an entrant believes is most likely to be drafted by Seattle is chosen in the “30 Point Selection”. If that player is then taken by the team in any of the seven rounds of the draft, the entrant gets 30 points. The process then follows for the remaining 19 selections, with each being worth one less possible point down to the player one believes least likely to be selected by the Seahawks worth 11 points.

At the end of the draft, the entrant with the most points wins. If multiple entrants finish with the same number of points, there are two separate tiebreakers that will be used to decide the victor. (Author’s Note: If two or more entrants remain tied after both tiebreakers, I will exercise my power as Dictator of the Armchair GM Draft Challenge to declare whichever of the tied entrants I like most the victor.)

The entry form is a bit different this year compared to years past, as the 300 players who made the Consensus Big Board assembled by Arif Hasan of The Athletic have been entered into dropdowns listed in alphabetical order by first name, meaning entrants no longer have to spell the names of drafted players. If a player is not listed, they are not a valid entry.

The deadline for entry is 8 PM New York Time on Thursday April 28. Only one entry accepted per user. However, if you make an entry and then wish to change it, only the last entry, as determined by the timestamp recorded at the time of submission, will be considered.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE 2022 FIELD GULLS ARMCHAIR GM CHALLENGE