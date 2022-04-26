Pre-Snap Reads 4/26: The day before the day before the 2022 NFL Draft

2022 Draft is day after tomorrow.

Seahawks News

This Division-III pass rusher being mentored by Vince Wilfork is on the Seahawks radar

Who is Joshua Onujiogo?

Analysis: Breaking Down 5 Potential Seahawks Trade Up Scenarios - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With Russell Wilson now in Denver, the Seahawks will eventually have to find a long-term successor under center. Reporter Corbin Smith investigates five different scenarios where the franchise trades back into the first round to get their franchise quarterback.

Seahawks NFL Draft Big Board: Evan Neal and other options for Day 1 and beyond - The Athletic

The Seahawks have eight picks, including four in the top 75. Who might be headed to Seattle starting on Thursday night?

Monday Round-Up: Seahawks Ranked Number One In Draft Value Since 2012

ESPN recently looked at which teams have gotten the most value out of the draft since 2012, with the Seahawks coming out on top.

Rob Rang’s Draft Preview: Seahawks Mock Draft

Rob Rang projects all eight of the Seahawks 2022 draft selections.

Jake & Stacy (710 Seattle Sports) radio appearance « Seahawks Draft Blog

If you missed it earlier — I was invited onto 710 to speak with Jake & Stacy about the draft, check it below. You can also listen via Apple podcasts here.

Heaps: The players Seahawks must draft if available at No. 9 - Seattle Sports

Are there any players who should be a no-brainer pick for the Seahawks in the first round? Seattle Sports' Jake Heaps lists a few.

Seahawks Rumors: 'Seattle Really Likes' Derek Stingley Jr. Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

As they embark on a new era after the Russell Wilson trade, the Seattle Seahawks could make LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. one of the faces of their defense.

Why do the Seahawks so often go against NFL norms in the draft? It’s how they view players

It started with their first Seahawks draft: Kam Chancellor, a former quarterback recruit by Virginia Tech.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals get pass rusher in Peter King’s 2022 NFL Mock Draft - Revenge of the Birds

With just three short days until the 2022 NFL Draft the mocks will be flying.

Rams Draft Preview: This year’s roster holes won’t be filled in this year’s draft - Turf Show Times

Given LA’s recent history, the Rams will likely draft for the future.

Bobby Wagner: Preparing for Los Angeles Rams 'Like Playing Chess' - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Wagner recently discussed what it was like playing the Rams.

John Lynch Says 49ers Believe Trey Lance is "Ready" - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Trey Lance is "ready" according to John Lynch and the 49ers, but they haven't backed up those words with their actions.

49ers news: 5 questions John Lynch needs to answer today - Niners Nation

The same goes for Kyle Shanahan, though as of now it doesn’t appear that he will be answering questions.

5 takeaways from John Lynch’s presser: The 49ers will have a new center in 2022 - Niners Nation

Nothing new on the Deebo front.

Deebo Samuel situation looms above promising draft for San Francisco 49ers - San Francisco 49ers- ESPN

A look at all the things to watch for the 49ers during the 2022 NFL draft.

Kyle Shanahan ducks the 49ers’ pre-draft press conference

Last year, with rampant speculation regarding the 49ers’ plans for the third overall pick in the draft, coach Kyle Shanahan joined G.M. John Lynch for the team’s pre-draft press conference.

Around The NFL

Virginia Attorney General will open investigation on Washington Commanders - The Athletic

The Commanders denied the allegations in a statement from a spokesperson.

NFL Draft Day Predictor 2022 - When could the QBs be drafted? Which teams should trade up? Which prospects are Round 1 sleepers?

Will the Steelers or Saints move up for a QB? Will the Bengals go offensive line at No. 31? And which fringe prospect might crack Day 1? ESPN's NFL Draft Day Predictor breaks it down.

Perfect spot: Ravens find ways to hit in top half of the first round - Baltimore Ravens- ESPN

Baltimore doesn't pick early in the first round very often, but when it does, it usually finds difference-makers.

Texans acquire fifth-round selection from Pats for two late picks - National Football Post

The 2022 NFL Draft begins on Thursday with the first round, but the Houston Texans and New England Patriots were ready to swap some Saturday picks.

Amazon reportedly wants notable change to NFL calendar

Amazon is reportedly hoping to add a Black Friday broadcast to the NFL schedule as soon as 2022.

One chart has guided NFL draft trades for decades. The problem: It’s bad

The legendary chart that still governs the NFL draft was an inexact estimate of a 1980s market. Its creator, the Dallas Cowboys, never intended to guide hundreds of draft-day trades for decades to come, but here we are.

Derek Stingley Jr. ready for NFL, where his grandfather, Darryl, was paralyzed by brutal hit

Count Derek Stingley Jr. and his father among the nearly seven million viewers of a viral video posted in May depicting a child absorbing vicious helmet-to-helmet contact in a full-speed, full-pads tackling drill. The eight-second clip of two youth players colliding in practice in the Wesley Chapel Weddington Athletic Association, near Charlotte, N.C., drew stern rebuke from current and former NFL players alike.