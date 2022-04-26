Seahawks withdraw tender offer to Nigel Warrior

The Seattle Seahawks head into the 2022 NFL Draft likely still looking to address the cornerback position following the departure of D.J. Reed to the New York Jets in March.

Obviously, the team still has 2021 part-time starters Sidney Jones and Tre Brown, but Jones is only under contract for the 2022 season while Brown is returning from a significant knee injury. With that in mind, one of the names some fans had hoped could compete at the position is Nigel Warrior, who was claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens at final roster cuts in 2021. However, it appears that Warrior will not be battling for a spot on the Seahawks roster in 2021.

NFL transactions confirm today that Seahawks have withdrawn their exclusive free agent rights tender to defensive back Nigel Warrior. That would make him an unrestricted free agent. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2022

For those wondering why the team withdrew the exclusive rights free agent tender offer they had extended earlier in the offseason, there has been no official update on the matter as of publication. That said, however, the fact that the team was able to withdraw the tender offer means that it remained unsigned. From the fact that the tender remained unsigned, it can be concluded that Warrior has not been in attendance for voluntary offseason activities, as only contracted players are allowed to participate in team activities. Thus, a not unreasonable inference could be that the team withdrew the tender due to the fact that Warrior opted not to attend the voluntary portion of the offseason program.

If Warrior’s absence from the offseason workout program is indeed the reason for the separation, then obviously that raises the question of the meaning of voluntary, but that’s a matter that he would need to take up with his union rep. Regardless of the reason for the split between the two, Warrior is now an unrestricted free agent.