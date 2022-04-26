Report: ‘A lot of noise’ about Seahawks potentially drafting Georgia DT Jordan Davis

Even with glaring needs at offensive tackle, edge, and center, the Seahawks might be looking to take an interior defensive lineman at No. 9 in this week’s draft.

According to a report published by ESPN’s Todd McShay on Monday, he is “hearing a lot of noise about the Seahawks taking a hard look at Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis.”

In the report, McShay also acknowledged that the Seahawks “really like” Davis’ former SEC rival, LSU cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr.

Davis, who weighs 341 pounds, impressed observers at the NFL combine when he ran the 40-yard dash in just 4.78 seconds. For context, that is about 0.6 seconds faster than the average combine participant of his size. He also jumped 123 inches in the broad jump, placing him near the top 10% of combine participants all-time at any size.

This incredibly rare combination of athletic traits has had scouts salivating over Davis in recent weeks, and has caused him to move up many draft boards. While there are concerns about Davis’ potential to be injured, as well as his pass-rushing ability, Carroll and Schneider might find such a rare athlete hard to pass on if he falls to the team at No. 9.