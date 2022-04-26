Report: Seahawks among teams who could look to trade up in 2022 NFL Draft

We’ve grown accustomed to the Seattle Seahawks trading down in the mid-to-late parts of the first round in several NFL Drafts under Pete Carroll and John Schneider. With Seattle possessing a top-10 pick for the first time since 2010, as well as consecutive early slots in the second round, perhaps we may see a curveball thrown in Las Vegas on Thursday.

NFL reporter Doug Kyed says the Seahawks are among the teams listed who may be seeking to move up in the draft order.

Teams who could be looking to trade up in the draft: Seahawks, Jets, Saints, Cowboys.



Teams who could be looking to trade down: Most, but Panthers, Giants, Vikings are among them.

Seahawks have needs at the most sought-after positions: Tackle, edge, cornerback and QB.

Seattle has traded up in other rounds — the DK Metcalf selection was a direct result of trading back into the end of the second — but under Carroll and Schneider they’ve never traded back into the first round or traded up. Doesn’t mean it will happen since this is “could” and not “will,” but they might have their eyes really dead set on a name they feel may not be available at 9.

We’re two days away from perhaps the most important (and unpredictable) draft the Seahawks have had in years.