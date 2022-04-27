Using the Draft Day Predictor tool to determine the Seahawks’ picks in the first 3 rounds

The ESPN Draft Day Predictor is the gift that keeps on giving - but on a very short-term basis since the 2022 NFL Draft starts TOMORROW!
Yesterday, we looked at the top 6 quarterbacks and the chances of each of them being available when the Seahawks went on the clock with their current picks in the first four rounds - i.e., at #9 (R1), #40 (R2), #41 (R2), #72 (R3), and #109 (R4).
We also looked at where each quarterback had the best chances of landing - “Welcome to Seattle, Mr. Willis.”
Once, again, I am going to be Switzerland in regard to today’s article. Complete neutrality, dealing only in facts - i.e., I’m only relaying the information that ESPN’s predictive tool spits out.
Let’s get started.
The players most likely to be selected at #9 (and the likelihood that they’re available) are:
- WR Drake London: roughly 15% chance of being selected (80% chance he’s available)
- QB Malik Willis: roughly 13.5% (65%)
- EDGE Jermaine Johnson: 13% (90%)
- S Kyle Hamilton: 12.5% (90%)
- WR Garrett Wilson: 12% (20%)
- CB Derek Stingley Jr.: 11.5% (95%)
- OT Charles Cross: 4.5% (98%)
- QB Kenny Pickett: 4% (65%)
- DT Jordan Davis: 2.5% (98%)
- OT Evan Neal: 2% (2%)
- OT Trevor Penning: 1.5% (>99%)
- OT Ikem Ekwonu: 1.4% (1%)
Here are the players most likely to be selected at #40 (and, by extension, at #41), along with their chances of being available:
-
Chance of being selected over 5% + odds of being available greater than 50%:
QB Sam Howell
-
Chance of being selected over 5% + odds of being available at or under 50%:
QB Desmond Ridder, QB Matt Corral
These are the non-QBs that are most likely to be selected with Seattle’s current 2nd-round picks:
-
Selection odds from 3 to 5% + availability odds over 50%:
OT Bernhard Raimann, CB Kaiir Elam, OT Tyler Smith, LB Quay Walker
-
Selection odds from 3 to 5% + availability odds at or under 50%:
CB Kyler Gordon
Here is the next tier of options for 40/41:
-
Selection odds from 1 to 2.99% + availability over 50%:
RB Breece Hall, S Lewis Cine, LB Christian Harris, EDGE David Ojabo, CB Roger McCreary, DT Travis Jones, DT Logan Hall, RB Kenneth Walker III, WR Sky Moore, WR George Pickens, EDGE Drake Jackson, S Jaquan Brisker
-
Selection odds from 1 to 2.99% + availability under 50%:
EDGE Arnold Ebiketie, S Jalen Pitre, EDGE Boye Mafe, WR Christian Watson, IOL Kenyon Green, WR Jahan Dotson, CB Andrew Booth Jr., IOL Zion Johnson
Last, but not least, the long-shots at 40/41:
-
Odds of being selected less than 1% + availability odds over 50%:
DT Perrion Winfrey, LB Chad Muma, LB Channing Tindall, LB Leo Chenal, WR John Metchie III, EDGE Myjai Sanders, TE Trey McBride, EDGE Nik Bonitto
-
Odds of being selected less than 1% + availability odds over 50%:
DB Daxton Hill, IOL Tyler Linderbaum
These are the players who are expected to be available at #72 (with odds of 50% or higher) who also have at least a 1% chance of being selected - listed by position:
- QBs: Carson Strong
- RBs: Kenneth Walker III
- WRs + TEs: Jalen Tolbert, Alec Pierce, WanDale Robinson
- OTs + IOLs: Daniel Faalele, Cole Strange, Darian Kinnard, Nicholas Petit-Frere, Cam Jurgens
- DTs, DEs, LBs: Chad Muma, DeMarvin Leal, Cameron Thomas, Logan Hall, Josh Paschal
- DBs: Tariq Woolen, Nick Cross, Kerby Joseph, Marcus Jones, Roger McCreary, Cam Taylor-Britt, Coby Bryant, Josh Jobe
And here are the players with with a better than 1% chance of being selected but less than 50% chance of being available at #72:
- QBs: n/a
- RBs: n/a
- WRs + TEs: Greg Dulcich, Trey McBride, John Metchie III
- OTs + IOLs: Abraham Lucas, Dylan Parham
- DTs, DEs, LBs: Leo Chenal, Troy Anderson, Channing Tindall, Myjai Sanders, Nik Bonitto, Phidarian Mathis, Christian Harris, Perrion Winfrey, Quay Walker
- DBs: Jaquan Brisker
As the ESPN 2022 Draft Day Predictor stops at pick #96, this is where we stop as well.
Switzerland bids you adieu.
