Using the Draft Day Predictor tool to determine the Seahawks’ picks in the first 3 rounds

The ESPN Draft Day Predictor is the gift that keeps on giving - but on a very short-term basis since the 2022 NFL Draft starts TOMORROW!

Yesterday, we looked at the top 6 quarterbacks and the chances of each of them being available when the Seahawks went on the clock with their current picks in the first four rounds - i.e., at #9 (R1), #40 (R2), #41 (R2), #72 (R3), and #109 (R4).

We also looked at where each quarterback had the best chances of landing - “Welcome to Seattle, Mr. Willis.”

Once, again, I am going to be Switzerland in regard to today’s article. Complete neutrality, dealing only in facts - i.e., I’m only relaying the information that ESPN’s predictive tool spits out.

Let’s get started.

The players most likely to be selected at #9 (and the likelihood that they’re available) are:

WR Drake London: roughly 15% chance of being selected (80% chance he’s available)

QB Malik Willis: roughly 13.5% (65%)

EDGE Jermaine Johnson: 13% (90%)

S Kyle Hamilton: 12.5% (90%)

WR Garrett Wilson: 12% (20%)

CB Derek Stingley Jr.: 11.5% (95%)

OT Charles Cross: 4.5% (98%)

QB Kenny Pickett: 4% (65%)

DT Jordan Davis: 2.5% (98%)

OT Evan Neal: 2% (2%)

OT Trevor Penning: 1.5% (>99%)

OT Ikem Ekwonu: 1.4% (1%)

Here are the players most likely to be selected at #40 (and, by extension, at #41), along with their chances of being available:

Chance of being selected over 5% + odds of being available greater than 50%:

QB Sam Howell

QB Desmond Ridder, QB Matt Corral

These are the non-QBs that are most likely to be selected with Seattle’s current 2nd-round picks:

Selection odds from 3 to 5% + availability odds over 50%:

OT Bernhard Raimann, CB Kaiir Elam, OT Tyler Smith, LB Quay Walker

CB Kyler Gordon

Here is the next tier of options for 40/41:

Selection odds from 1 to 2.99% + availability over 50%:

RB Breece Hall, S Lewis Cine, LB Christian Harris, EDGE David Ojabo, CB Roger McCreary, DT Travis Jones, DT Logan Hall, RB Kenneth Walker III, WR Sky Moore, WR George Pickens, EDGE Drake Jackson, S Jaquan Brisker

EDGE Arnold Ebiketie, S Jalen Pitre, EDGE Boye Mafe, WR Christian Watson, IOL Kenyon Green, WR Jahan Dotson, CB Andrew Booth Jr., IOL Zion Johnson

Last, but not least, the long-shots at 40/41:

Odds of being selected less than 1% + availability odds over 50%:

DT Perrion Winfrey, LB Chad Muma, LB Channing Tindall, LB Leo Chenal, WR John Metchie III, EDGE Myjai Sanders, TE Trey McBride, EDGE Nik Bonitto

DB Daxton Hill, IOL Tyler Linderbaum

These are the players who are expected to be available at #72 (with odds of 50% or higher) who also have at least a 1% chance of being selected - listed by position:

QBs: Carson Strong

Kenneth Walker III WRs + TEs: Jalen Tolbert, Alec Pierce, WanDale Robinson

And here are the players with with a better than 1% chance of being selected but less than 50% chance of being available at #72:

QBs: n/a

As the ESPN 2022 Draft Day Predictor stops at pick #96, this is where we stop as well.

Switzerland bids you adieu.