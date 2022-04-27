Sam’s Mock Draft: Seahawks take Charles Cross out of Mississippi State

With the 2022 NFL Draft later this week, I decided to complete my first, and final, mock draft. In this video, I discussed where I think each player will go. For this mock, I decided on a “no trade rule” and so, obviously, the vast majority of these picks will be wrong because of that. Even so, I thought it was a fun exercise to see who I thought would fall to ninth overall for the Seattle Seahawks.

With the 9th pick overall, the Seahawks took Charles Cross, the left tackle out of Mississippi State.

Now with Ikem Ekwonu on the board, I can see why people are confused and/or angry on him not being the pick at this point. In my opinion, Charles Cross is the better prospect. He is miles ahead of Ekwonu in pass protection and his run blocking abilities are extremely underrated. His “inability” to do that is being blown way out-of-proportion relative to the skills he showed at Mississippi State. Plus he’s a much better fit for the Seahawks’ zone blocking scheme under Shane Waldron. Please see my video below!

Note: This video is roughly 25 minutes long. The Seahawks pick is at 7 minutes in. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the show! If the video above does not play, please click “Watch on YouTube” or follow this link!

