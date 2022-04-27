Pre-Snap Reads 4/27: NFL Draft Eve!

Seahawks News

LIVE: Seahawks 2022 Draft Preview With Mookie Alexander

Seahawks draft gut feelings - Seaside Joe

Seaside Joe 1148: I'm trying to do more listening than writing this week.

An Important Reminder Before Seattle Seahawks Embark on 2022 NFL Draft - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

It's draft week, which means an exhausting tradition as old as time will continue. Many believe they know what the Seahawks should do and anything short of that will be deemed a "failure" on all levels. But until the full picture is provided and real games are played, nothing can be determined.

Seahawks’ No. 9 pick may decrease odds of trade back in draft’s first round - The Athletic

Seattle has a history of trading back or trading out of the first round, but a top-10 pick this week changes the conversation.

Tuesday Round-Up: Analyzing Potential Trade Scenarios For The Seahawks In The Draft

Corbin Smith of the Sports Illustrated AllSeahawks staff recently broke down some potential scenarios where the Seahawks trade picks in this weekend’s NFL Draft.

Oh no Seahawks WIYD? « Seahawks Draft Blog

On today’s episode of PFN’s ‘Draft Insiders’ (click here to watch it), Tony Pauline produced a series of reports that included:

Draft Primer: Everything you need to know about Seahawks, top prospects - Seattle Sports

Will the Seahawks make a surprise pick? Will a star fall to No. 9? Stacy Rost gets you ready for what Seattle may do in the 2022 NFL Draft.

CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson: Why Seahawks should draft Derek Stingley Jr. - Seattle Sports

CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson thinks the Seahawks with the ninth pick should take 2019 All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

Baker Mayfield Trade Rumors: Seahawks 'Don't Sound Overly Eager' on Deal with Browns

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly "don't sound overly eager" to trade for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. Seattle has significant leverage in potential negotiations. Anderson notes the Seahawks are hesitant to take on Mayfield at his current salary, given he's "in a situation where they feel Cleveland has to eventually move him."

NFC West News

WATCH: Los Angeles Rams Just Won NFL Draft with Hollywood Hype Video - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams keep piling up wins - this time in the video department.

Rams NFL Draft 2022: Cold takes in LA history, from Todd Gurley to trading picks - Turf Show Times

Todd Gurley split the line between proving his fans right and also giving the haters more juice against running backs.

Arizona Cardinals re-sign Antonio Hamilton, claim Ron’Dell Carter - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals have continued to keep their own free agents heading into the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Mitch 5 (Gambo style) - Revenge of the Birds

By now, y’all know how I want the Cardinals to cater their personnel to improve key positional matchups in the NFC West, particularly with regard to the LA Rams.

What’s next for Kyler Murray — and his contract — after Cardinals’ pledge for the future - The Athletic

Murray's relationship with his team seems to have improved recently, but the QB's contract extension will come up again after the draft.

Arizona Cardinals Re-Sign Cornerback Hamilton - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Cardinals have now brought back 10 of the 21 players that began the offseason as unrestricted free agents.

49ers GM John Lynch Thinks He’s Having a Good Offseason - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch recently objected to the criticism that he's having a subpar offseason.

49ers News: John Lynch says the 49ers were never going to spend a lot of money this offseason - Niners Nation

49ers GM John Lynch said Jimmy Garoppolo’s contract wasn’t the reason the team didn’t sign more big free agents.

49ers News: Is there anything the team can do to fix things with Deebo Samuel? - Niners Nation

How can the 49ers repair the relationship with Deebo Samuel?

What would 49ers’ 2022 draft look like without Trey Lance trade?

he 49ers made a calculated decision before the 2021 draft.

Around The NFL

Titans' Derrick Henry, actor Reese Witherspoon join Nashville SC ownership group - The Athletic

The All-Pro is the fourth NFL player to own an MLS team, according to the club.

From Malik Willis to Kyle Hamilton, the NFL Draft prospects likely to be reaches and steals - The Athletic

By comparing players' average positions in mock drafts to their spots on the Consensus Big Board, we pick 11 potential steals and reaches.

Randy Gregory, Taco Charlton respond to Jerry Jones' remarks about them - ProFootballTalk

Addressing who breaks a tie in the draft room when the Cowboys are on the clock, Jerry Jones took a shot at Taco Charlton.

RB Bilal Powell signs 1-day contract with Jets, retires - National Football Post

Running back Bilal Powell announced his retirement from the NFL after signing a one-day contract with the New York Jets on Tuesday.

2022 NFL draft could be a seminal moment for how teams are built

San Francisco was on the doorstep of the Super Bowl last season — the Niners held a lead in the NFC championship game with less than seven minutes to play. The unique skills of wide receiver Deebo Samuel was a big reason why — eight touchdowns running the ball, six receiving it and even one throwing it.

Mock top ten with 2021's most accurate mock drafter

The NFL draft is only 48 hours away and, compared to prior years, there is a lot that is yet to be known about how the first round will play out. Charles Robinson is joined by Underdog Fantasy's Josh Norris, who correctly predicted 16 out of 32 picks in last year's draft, to take one final look at this year's selection.

8 takeaways from Bears GM Ryan Poles pre-draft press conference

We’re just a couple of days away from the 2022 NFL draft, where new Bears general manager Ryan Poles has plenty of work ahead of him. Unfortunately, he only has six draft picks to work with, including none in the first round.

First look: Russell Wilson in full Broncos practice uniform

See Russell Wilson taking the field at Denver Broncos minicamps in the 2022 offseason.