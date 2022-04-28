2022 NFL Draft: TV schedule, start time, more

The 2022 NFL Draft is here, and for the first time ever the Draft is taking place in Las Vegas. Unlike last season, when it was obvious and known to everyone that Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson would be the first two players taken off the board, this year is very much up in the air. Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan looked odds on to be chosen #1 by the Jacksonville Jaguars, DraftKings Sportsbook has Georgia’s Travon Walker as the -300 favorite to be the top overall pick. It can all change in a matter of hours.

The Seattle Seahawks won’t have any draft capital scarcity this year compared to their three selections in 2021. Thanks to the stunning decision to trade Russell Wilson, they now have the Denver Broncos’ first-rounder and thus pick at 9th overall, one spot ahead of their own first-round pick, which belongs to the New York Jets as a result of the Jamal Adams trade back in 2020. Seattle also has Denver’s second rounder and will have consecutive picks on Friday... or will they? John Schneider is always willing to trade both down and up, and he may just see that extra second rounder as a bargaining chip to get more picks.

Needs are plentiful for the Seahawks given the state of this roster. Will a franchise quarterback be found in this year’s class? Probably not but Seattle may try anyway. The also have needs at both tackle spots, EDGE, outside cornerback, and arguably running back and inside linebacker depth.

Here are all the details you need on watching the NFL Draft over the next three days, including TV schedules, start times, and more. Visit our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook for the latest draft odds.

Day 1: Round 1

When: Thursday, April 28th at 5 PM PT

TV channels: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Live stream: FuboTV, Hulu, YoutubeTV, Sling, WatchESPN

Radio: ESPN Radio

Seahawks’ picks: 9th

Day 2: Rounds 2-3

When: Friday, April 29th at 4 PM PT

TV channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Live stream: FuboTV, Hulu, YoutubeTV, Sling, WatchESPN

Seahawks’ picks: 40th (2nd), 41st (2nd), and 72nd (3rd)

Day 3: Rounds 4-7

When: Saturday, April 30th at 9 AM PT

TV channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Live stream: FuboTV, Hulu, YoutubeTV, Sling, WatchESPN

Seahawks’ picks: 107th (4th), 152nd (5th), 153rd (5th), and 229th (7th)

Round 1 Draft Order

Seattle Seahawks Draft Picks

Round 1: 9th overall

Round 2: 40th and 41st overall

Round 3: 74th overall

Round 4: 107th overall

Round 5: 152nd and 153rd overall

Round 6: N/A

Round 7: 229th overall