The Social Club: Your coldest Seattle Seahawks draft takes

By Mookie Alexander
/ new
Wild Card Playoffs - New Orleans Saints v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Today is the start of the 2022 NFL Draft, and the Seattle Seahawks are scheduled to pick in the top-10 for only the fourth time since the turn of the century. One thing that is consistent in this unpredictable world of draft analysis is that we’re gonna have a lot of takes proven wrong. Whether it’s your famous draft experts or Field Gulls managing editors or just the regular fan, we have our hits and misses.

It’s boring to brag about your hits, which is why this post is here to talk about cold takes on Seattle Seahawks draft picks. We’re spanning the decades for players we thought would be great but weren’t, and picks we didn’t like that turned out very well.

I remember with great regret my excitement for Aaron Curry, the star linebacker out of Wake Forest. Seattle probably (correction: definitely) had other pressing needs, but they’d just traded Julian Peterson to the Detroit Lions. In stepped Curry, dubbed by draft experts as “the safe” pick, which is to say he was least likely to bust and any team who took him was getting an NFL ready, very good player.

Working alongside Leroy Hill and Lofa Tatupu, the Seahawks had an opportunity to field one of the best linebacker groups in the league. That uh... that had to wait for a few years and involve precisely none of the people listed here.

Here is Aaron Curry’s final play as a Seattle Seahawk: A gift-wrapped interception he drops but Kam Chancellor catches.

Hardly his worst play but it summed up his inability to contribute positively on the field.

Curry was traded to the Oakland Raiders after this game, but he’s found a home in Seattle as a member of the team’s defensive coaching staff, which is great to see for him personally. In terms of him being the game-changing linebacker that I hoped he’d be, it worked out poorly.

Moral of the story:

1.) I don’t recommend listening to my draft takes no matter how old I am. If you see me disliking any picks this weekend you should be encouraged!

2.) There is no such thing as a “safe” pick.

Now let’s check in on our Field Gulls Twitter followers and see their takes. Curry was a popular answer but since these takes span the w hole of the franchise’s history, we have some blasts from the past.

Alright, your turn now! Let’s litter the comments section with Seahawks draft takes so cold that you’ll need to turn the heater on in your home.

