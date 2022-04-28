The Social Club: Your coldest Seattle Seahawks draft takes

Today is the start of the 2022 NFL Draft, and the Seattle Seahawks are scheduled to pick in the top-10 for only the fourth time since the turn of the century. One thing that is consistent in this unpredictable world of draft analysis is that we’re gonna have a lot of takes proven wrong. Whether it’s your famous draft experts or Field Gulls managing editors or just the regular fan, we have our hits and misses.

It’s boring to brag about your hits, which is why this post is here to talk about cold takes on Seattle Seahawks draft picks. We’re spanning the decades for players we thought would be great but weren’t, and picks we didn’t like that turned out very well.

I remember with great regret my excitement for Aaron Curry, the star linebacker out of Wake Forest. Seattle probably (correction: definitely) had other pressing needs, but they’d just traded Julian Peterson to the Detroit Lions. In stepped Curry, dubbed by draft experts as “the safe” pick, which is to say he was least likely to bust and any team who took him was getting an NFL ready, very good player.

Working alongside Leroy Hill and Lofa Tatupu, the Seahawks had an opportunity to field one of the best linebacker groups in the league. That uh... that had to wait for a few years and involve precisely none of the people listed here.

Here is Aaron Curry’s final play as a Seattle Seahawk: A gift-wrapped interception he drops but Kam Chancellor catches.

Hardly his worst play but it summed up his inability to contribute positively on the field.

Curry was traded to the Oakland Raiders after this game, but he’s found a home in Seattle as a member of the team’s defensive coaching staff, which is great to see for him personally. In terms of him being the game-changing linebacker that I hoped he’d be, it worked out poorly.

Moral of the story:

1.) I don’t recommend listening to my draft takes no matter how old I am. If you see me disliking any picks this weekend you should be encouraged!

2.) There is no such thing as a “safe” pick.

Now let’s check in on our Field Gulls Twitter followers and see their takes. Curry was a popular answer but since these takes span the w hole of the franchise’s history, we have some blasts from the past.

I thought Amara Darboh was going to be a perennial pro bowler. All because of that 1 crazy catch he had in college — Tim (@_Timb0slice_) April 27, 2022

God I loved Aaron Curry — Alex Mueller (@AlexMueller23) April 27, 2022

I basically thought Nazair Jones was going to be the best DT in history. He ended up playing 20 games in the NFL. — Seahawk Nerd (@SeahawkNerd) April 27, 2022

I thought Seattle should've taken Jalen Strong over Tyler Lockett and thought he was gonna bust — Austin (@ResetVII) April 27, 2022

I really liked the bash brothers as a kid so I was super excited when Dan McGwire was picked. — anthonyk photos (@anthonykdrives) April 27, 2022

I was annoyed with the Bruce Irvin pick when it happened. I shouldn't have been, he turned out to be a pretty damn good player — Eric Schoen (he/him) (@E_Schoen) April 27, 2022

I loved the process and pick of the Malik McDowell pick — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) April 27, 2022

I thought collier was a horrible first round pick because I thought he was a third round talent, but as it turns out he is an eigth round talent. — thibs at 9; trade up for ridder hyper-extremist (@cmikesspinmove) April 27, 2022

I was 12 but I thought if Mark McGwire was good at baseball than surely Dan McGwire... — Moose the Uce (@MooseyMania) April 27, 2022

Thought Rick Mirer would be good. — Norm Charlatan (@normcharlatan) April 27, 2022

Immediately after the fact, I was angry about drafting DK over Hakeem Butler and thought DK only was getting propped up because of his Combine performance. — Tom Gialanella (@mrtommygman) April 27, 2022

I thought DK was going to bust.



(No foursome pun intended) https://t.co/NfZA1wUsWR — Lifelong DeBoer Fan (@dawg206) April 27, 2022

I wanted Seattle to Draft Taylor Mays over Earl Thomas in 2010... — Big Mariners Guy. (@CAMPcounselor24) April 27, 2022

I told everyone who would listen Seattle needs to draft Tedric Thompson. I thought he was going to be a middle round pick turned all pro. His ball skills in college were some of the best I had watched and I watched him a bunch. Then he looked like a drunk toddler in the NFL. — Fred the Ogre Pawlowski (@fred_pawlowski) April 27, 2022

Loved spending a 1st round pick on a nasty corner out of Miami named Kelly Jennings — snoopy (@snoopybrown33) April 27, 2022

I learned very quickly that raw athleticism doesn't guarantee success after I got so hyped for Chris Spencer's weightlifting records and blah blah blah. — Lord Adorable (@DarthKripple) April 27, 2022

Koran Robinson was Elite at NC St. Boy we're we hoodwinked! — Eli L (@EliLamothe) April 27, 2022

Thought Anthony Simmons would be an absolute lock for multiple pro bowls. — Bryan (@maltz88) April 27, 2022

LOVED the Owen Gill pick way back in the day.



Was selected in the 2nd round (Seahawks' first pick that year)...and was cut by Knox before training camp ended. — Joe Nash's Trick Knee (@YellowHaynes) April 27, 2022

I thought CMike was going to be a pro bowl/all pro RB — JB-GoCougz! (@JaronLindbom87) April 27, 2022

Look, you draft Aaron Curry and he's a day-one starter and multiple Pro-Bowler. https://t.co/pFJ1l51j05 — Millenium Frinklin (@frinklin) April 27, 2022

Thought Collier was going to be a Bennett clone. https://t.co/laNpT6XnhC — Brian Piercy (@BrianPiercy94) April 27, 2022

I wanted us to draft Hakeem Butler over DK — Jack Looney (@Jack12Looney) April 27, 2022

Aaron Curry — In the Form of the Pietà (@SnowsterSC) April 27, 2022

I bought an Aaron Curry jersey because I thought I’d be able to wear it for 10 years — Mitch Sieber (@MitchSieber) April 27, 2022

I wanted Mark Sanchez (Curry wasn’t better at least). — Prime Brandon Roy (@prime_roy3) April 27, 2022

That LJ Collier would be a legit Clark replacement.



Though I was hardly alone in that one. — James Kozanitis (@JamKozy) April 27, 2022

I thought Russell Wilson was Seneca Wallace — AverageJoe (@Joe36225744) April 27, 2022

A tie between Owen Gill and/or Rick Mirer, at least Mirer made the team — Philbert (@Buffalostar2217) April 27, 2022

Hated the Lofa pick — Scott Hemberry (@ScottHemberry) April 27, 2022

"A linebacker from Utah State? He'll never amount to much because he's never played against anyone." --Me — Xylorjax not weak (@Xylorjax) April 27, 2022

Alright, your turn now! Let’s litter the comments section with Seahawks draft takes so cold that you’ll need to turn the heater on in your home.