Pre-Snap Reads 4/28: Draft Day!

Do we make a pick at nine or no? If yes, which side of the ball?

Seahawks News

Do Tony Pauline's rumors ever lead to reality: A deep dive into his history of pre-draft reports

Seaside Joe 1149: Pauline's Ridder Rumor should be his final stand.

Final Seahawks 2022 Seven-Round Mock Draft Roundtable - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With the 2022 NFL Draft finally upon us, the All Seahawks writing staff takes one final shot at predicting how many selections the Seahawks will make this upcoming weekend and which players will join the team as members of their newest class.

2022 Seahawks Draft Primer

Everything you need to know ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Final 2022 NFL mock draft « Seahawks Draft Blog

This is the mock draft I will submit for Huddle Report scoring. I will publish the mock in list-form first and then there’s a lot to follow, including a Seahawks seven-round projection. Here we go…

With rare top-10 pick, Seattle Seahawks can speed up rebuild - Seattle Seahawks- ESPN

The Seahawks aren't used to picking in the top 10, but now that they are, they have a chance to reverse their recent draft struggles.

Heaps: Seahawks must address trenches in NFL Draft to 'be a bully' - Seattle Sports

If the Seahawks want to be an aggressor starting in 2022, Jake Heaps says they must address the trenches in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Could 'unique' DT Jordan Davis be an option for Seahawks in 1st round? - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks need help on the edge but Brock Huard thinks a massive DT could be an intriguing first-round option for Seattle.

2022 NFL Draft: Previewing Seahawks' team needs, fits, picks | king5.com

Examining how the Seahawks might approach the 2022 NFL Draft in what appears to be a new era for the franchise following Russell Wilson Boddy Wagner's departures.

NFL Rumors: Seahawks Receiving Interest from Teams Eyeing Trade for No. 9 Draft Pick

The Seattle Seahawks have "received calls from teams" looking to trade up for the No. spot in the 2022 NFL draft, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Fowler also reported several teams are looking to trade out of the top 10, although they could have trouble finding takers because of the lack of high-end talent in this class.

Seahawks’ phones ring about trade back in NFL draft round 1. Plus, the TNT’s mock draft

Pete Carroll has been coaching football since Nixon was president.

NFC West News

Rams Big Board: Who Could Los Angeles Target On Day 2? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Despite not owning a top-100 selection, the Rams could be targeting these 12 prospects when on the clock.

NFL draft trade rumors: Will there be any changes in NFC West on Friday - Turf Show Times

Will Les Snead be involved in any news prior to Friday’s third round?

The Cardinals NEED to get more out of their 1st-round pick than they have been - Revenge of the Birds

The Cardinals will be on the clock at #23 tomorrow night. GM Steve Keim has put the team in a position where that pick simply needs to be an immediate contributor. The only problem is that most of his 1st-round picks haven’t produced right away.

Publishers Mock Draft: Cardinals Select CB Trent McDuffie - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

In a mock draft done by publishers throughout Fan Nation sites, the Cardinals welcome another strong Washington defensive back to the mix.

Should the 49ers Attempt to Trade Into the First Round of the Draft? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The 49ers don't have a pick until the end of the second-round. Missing out on so many players could tempt them to trade up into the first-round.

49ers Fact or Fiction, Deebo Samuel edition: What’s true and what’s not about the 49ers star WR? - Niners Nation

Looking at the latest rumors surrounding the All-Pro wideout.

49ers news: 3 reasons why the 49ers need to draft a safety at 61 - Niners Nation

Give DeMeco Ryans more help in the secondary.

Deebo Samuel trade: Richard Sherman gives unique insight as saga continues

As the Deebo Samuel saga continues, the NFL world waits in anticipation one day ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft to see if the 49ers get an irrefutable offer for the one-of-a-kind receiver.

Around The NFL

NFL draft 2022 cheat sheet - Draft order, mock drafts, team needs, rankings, start time, more

When is the 2022 draft? Who are the top prospects? What does every team need? Can I bet on the draft? We have all of the answers.

How Ted Williams' mantra helps explain Cowboys' big vs. small school draft debate - Dallas Cowboys Blog- ESPN

The Cowboys have increasingly leaned on Power 5 prospects, and their visitor's list this year suggests they will again in the 2022 draft.

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert enters final NFL draft, Mike Tomlin prepares for change - Pittsburgh Steelers- ESPN

Colbert and Tomlin have worked alongside each other for 15 years, sharing meals and memories of road trips and draft evaluations.

Mark Davis: "I believe in Colin Kaepernick" - ProFootballTalk

As coaches were being asked about the ongoing absence of quarterback Colin Kaepernick from the NFL, we had a simple suggestion.

Marcus Brady: Matt Ryan fits our offense perfectly - ProFootballTalk

After three meetings with Matt Ryan last week, head coach Frank Reich estimated the Colts have tweaked 10 percent of their offense to reflect the quarterback’s preferences.

Jaguars on clock on eve of unpredictable NFL draft - National Football Post

For the second consecutive year, the Jacksonville Jaguars hold the cards atop the NFL draft.

Saints GM explains decision behind big draft trade with Eagles

New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis will likely use both of the team's first-round picks, rather than trade either away.

Sauce Gardner offers bold guarantee ahead of NFL Draft

Top NFL draft cornerback prospect Sauce Gardner offered a bold take on how he expects his career to go.

Why this year's NFL draft is going to be the 'least predictable of all time'

Late Tuesday night, as a personnel executive left his team’s facility, he summed up the 2022 NFL draft with a refrain that might as well define this week.

Making the case for and against the Jaguars drafting Georgia DL Travon Walker

There is now only a day left until the 2022 NFL Draft, and most of the NFL has no clue who the Jacksonville Jaguars will take with the first overall pick on Thursday. Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke told the media last Friday that they are down to four players they are considering with the No. 1 pick.