2022 NFL Draft results: Seahawks use ninth overall pick on Charles Cross

It’s the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and fans of the Seattle Seahawks will watch intently to see what the New York Jets do with the tenth overall pick in the draft. The Jets hold that pick thanks to the July 2020 trade between the two clubs that saw the Hawks add Jamal Adams, while the Jets received a package of picks, including the first round pick of the Seahawks in both 2021 and 2022. In 2021 Jets general manager Joe Douglas packaged two of the picks sent to New York to the Minnesota Vikings to move up and select Alijah Vera-Tucker.

More importantly, though, the Jets are now on the clock with the second of the two first round picks they received from Seattle. The reason the Jets are on the clock is because rather than trading down as many had anticipated, the Hawks opted to stay in place and use the ninth overall pick to add Charles Cross out of Mississippi State.

The #Seahawks make the pick, rather than trade, and select Miss. State OT Charles Cross at No. 9. The final of the elite OTs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2022

The Seahawks started their 2010 rebuild by taking Russell Okung, and now their 2022 retooling/rebuild/whatever you want to call it once again involves taking a left tackle, undoubtedly a huge position of need for Seattle.

Welcome to Seattle, Charles Cross!