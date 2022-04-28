2022 NFL Draft: Round 1 results tracker, Seahawks news, and live updates

The 2022 NFL Draft is underway, and with the Seattle Seahawks set to enter their first season since 2011 without Russell Wilson under center, head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider have work to do to return the Seahawks to relevance.
The heart of free agency is, of course, in the rear view mirror, but there are plenty of noteworthy names who remain unsigned and available to fill holes in the roster. That said, before turning their attention to filling out the roster with veterans, the team has the opportunity to add youth and upside in the coming days in the draft and then in the undrafted free agency frenzy that will follow.
Entering Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Seahawks hold the following picks:
- Round 1, Pick 9 (from the Denver Broncos)
- Round 2, Pick 40 (from the Denver Broncos)
- Round 2, Pick 41
- Round 3, Pick 72
- Round 4, Pick 109 (from the New York Jets)
- Round 5, Pick 145 (from the Denver Broncos)
- Round 5, Pick 153
- Round 7, Pick 229
According to the DraftKings Sportsbook as of Thursday afternoon, the markets see the Seahawks as most likely to use their first pick to add a defensive back (+150), an offensive lineman (+200) or a defensive lineman/EDGE (+300) to the roster. Whether or not the first player the Seahawks select plays one of those positions, the team certainly has several holes to fill. Here is how outsiders see the needs of the team by position heading into the draft.
PFF: QB, OT, CB
Sports Illustrated: OT, QB, LB/EDGE, CB, C
ESPN: OT, DE, QB, CB, ILB
CBS Sports: QB, OL, EDGE, LB, CB
Round 1 Draft Order
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Detroit Lions
- Houston Texans
- New York Jets
- New York Giants
- Carolina Panthers
- New York Giants (from CHI)
- Atlanta Falcons
- Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)
- New York Jets (from SEA)
- Washington Commanders
- Minnesota Vikings
- Houston Texans (from CLE)
- Baltimore Ravens
- Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA)
- New Orleans Saints (from IND, via PHI)
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)
- New Orleans Saints (from PHI)
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- New England Patriots
- Green Bay Packers (from LVR)
- Arizona Cardinals
- Dallas Cowboys
- Buffalo Bills
- Tennessee Titans
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Green Bay Packers
- Kansas City Chiefs (from SF, via MIA)
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Detroit Lions (from LAR)
