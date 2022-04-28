2022 NFL Draft: Round 1 results tracker, Seahawks news, and live updates

The 2022 NFL Draft is underway, and with the Seattle Seahawks set to enter their first season since 2011 without Russell Wilson under center, head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider have work to do to return the Seahawks to relevance.

The heart of free agency is, of course, in the rear view mirror, but there are plenty of noteworthy names who remain unsigned and available to fill holes in the roster. That said, before turning their attention to filling out the roster with veterans, the team has the opportunity to add youth and upside in the coming days in the draft and then in the undrafted free agency frenzy that will follow.

Entering Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Seahawks hold the following picks:

Round 1, Pick 9 (from the Denver Broncos)

Round 2, Pick 40 (from the Denver Broncos)

Round 2, Pick 41

Round 3, Pick 72

Round 4, Pick 109 (from the New York Jets)

Round 5, Pick 145 (from the Denver Broncos)

Round 5, Pick 153

Round 7, Pick 229

According to the DraftKings Sportsbook as of Thursday afternoon, the markets see the Seahawks as most likely to use their first pick to add a defensive back (+150), an offensive lineman (+200) or a defensive lineman/EDGE (+300) to the roster. Whether or not the first player the Seahawks select plays one of those positions, the team certainly has several holes to fill. Here is how outsiders see the needs of the team by position heading into the draft.

PFF: QB, OT, CB

Sports Illustrated: OT, QB, LB/EDGE, CB, C

ESPN: OT, DE, QB, CB, ILB

CBS Sports: QB, OL, EDGE, LB, CB

Round 1 Draft Order

Draft Day Trades