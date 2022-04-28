SB Nation Reacts: Seahawks fans predictably say offensive line is biggest need to address

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

It’s our last Reacts post before tonight’s 2022 NFL Draft! Two questions were submitted pertaining to this weekend’s exercise in roster building. We’ll start off with the position the Seattle Seahawks need to address first on Thursday, and unsurprisingly the offensive line was the overwhelming top answer.

When you (presumably) lose both starting tackles and your starting center and only sign Austin Blythe among outside free agents, you might just have some voids to fill along the offensive line. If Pete Carroll and John Schneider really want to roll back the years, they’ll focus on the OL early just as they did in 2010 with Russell Okung and James Carpenter in 2011.

As for the bigger question, what about quarterback? We’re in a post-Russell Wilson world and this is not considered a deep QB class. They have Drew Lock, Geno Smith, and Jacob Eason on the roster at the moment, but only Eason is under contract beyond 2022. Should Seattle go after a QB on Thursday-Saturday? Most of you said yes, but most don’t want it addressed in Round 1.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.