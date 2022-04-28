While Roger Goodell keeps Day 1 of the NFL draft to himself, rounds two and three go to the players. Stars of their respective teams, active and former, line up to announce the various draft picks on Friday night.

For the Seattle Seahawks, they’ve gone with a member of the beloved Griffin Bros.

Shaquem Griffin was drafted by the Seahawks in 2018, joining his brother Shaquill on defense. Last year he was released by the Miami Dolphins and does not currently have an NFL team.

But he’s still super cool, and will read the third round pick for Seattle.

This will be cool: NFL makes official that Shaquem Griffin, the first one-handed player drafted into the modern NFL (by the Seahawks in 2018), will announce Seattle's third-round pick Friday night. pic.twitter.com/EiNnGVXdHQ — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) April 28, 2022

Although Griffin remains unsigned, and though he has prepared to join another team, it appears he has embraced his new role even if another season is not in the cards. He’s an ambassador for the NFL, Citi, and more as he steps into the community to be a motivational speaker for youth sports.

Barring a (rather likely) trade or two, Griffin will be announcing pick number 72 for the Seahawks this weekend.