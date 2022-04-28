2022 NFL Draft: Watch highlights of newest Seattle Seahawks left tackle Charles Cross

Watch this clip. Then get excited. Because the Seattle Seahawks have their Left Tackle.

Don't mind me just posting Charles Cross' tape against Alabama again... pic.twitter.com/bRT09KjFfb — Cat Crave (@CatCraveBlog) April 28, 2022

In what has turned out to be an undoubtedly wild draft so far, the Seattle Seahawks went with the flow and did the unexpected... and selected the exact player that the consensus board projected to go to them 9th overall... Charles Cross out of Mississippi State!! After a record-tying top 5 selections were all dedicated to defensive players, there was a run on offensive tackles, and then the Atlanta Falcons selected Drake London from USC. This all resulted in a pretty wide open board for Pete and John. And they felt empowered to go after a player they had to be pretty thrilled to still be available at this pick. Charles Cross!

In 2021, Charles Cross dominated as a Left Tackle — primarily as a pass protector; this led to him being viewed as the best Pass Pro tackle in the draft. He is a capable run blocker as well, but his role in Mike Leach’s Air Raid scheme limited his opportunities to demonstrate this. Still, it is no surprise when you see him do stuff like you will see in the clips below.

What really strikes me with Charles Cross is his ability to process the pass rush at large; he actively works to keep a clean pocket for the QB, and passes off players with ease while actively looking for another guy to pick up. He isn’t mechanical, but he has phenomenal mechanics. But don’t take my words for it, just watch this guy go to work.

Charles Cross showing great reaction/patience with his outside hand to bait the PR to throw and miss



Is Cross bound to wear blue in the Big Apple? pic.twitter.com/DixUddWJhy — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) April 27, 2022

I think it is fair to say that whoever is going to be lining up under center for the Seattle Seahawks in 2022 is going to feel a lot safer knowing they have Charles Cross lining up at left tackle.