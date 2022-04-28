 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NFL Draft: Twitter reacts to Seahawks selecting Charles Cross

NFL: NFL Draft-Red Carpet Arrivals Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After a chaotic first eight picks that saw both of the top cornerbacks go off of the board long before the Seattle Seahawks had a shot at them. Yet, they still came away with a top prospect in Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross, who was among the top three tackles on nearly every draft expert’s big board. As usual, Twitter had a lot to say about the pick. Let’s start with opinions from some reporters:

It wasn’t just analysts weighing in, either. Tyler Lockett and Drew Lock could barely contain their excitement.

Let’s now get to some fan reactions. Some were surprised to see one of the top three tackles fall to No. 9, while others were surprised the Seahawks would take an offensive lineman so high at all, given their hesitance to address the need with high draft selections in recent years. Oddly enough, the last time the Seahawks drafted this high, they also selected a tackle: Russell Okung at No. 6 in 2010.

