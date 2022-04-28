2022 NFL Draft: Twitter reacts to Seahawks selecting Charles Cross

After a chaotic first eight picks that saw both of the top cornerbacks go off of the board long before the Seattle Seahawks had a shot at them. Yet, they still came away with a top prospect in Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross, who was among the top three tackles on nearly every draft expert’s big board. As usual, Twitter had a lot to say about the pick. Let’s start with opinions from some reporters:

Charles Cross was the best pure pass protector in the draft class. A crazy gifted, gliding mover with unbelievable weight distribution, body control, hand usage and reactive athleticism. Way better movement than his testing. #Seahawks got a franchise cornerstone at left tackle! — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) April 29, 2022

The Seahawks got themselves an elite pass protector!! Charles Cross has outstanding balance and strike power! pic.twitter.com/RHMa2Nu37S — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) April 29, 2022

Seahawks checking off a position of supreme value and need rather than getting cute >>>



Come on down, Charles Cross. Welcome to Seattle.



Great pick ✅ — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) April 29, 2022

Charles Cross the best pass-blocking OT of the three selected. Russ Wilson shaking in Denver rn. — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) April 29, 2022

I think @Seahawks were probably shocked Charles Cross was here at #9.

Unbelievable potential, arguably the best athlete among the OTs. Plus the Seahawks NEED O-linemen. What a value. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 29, 2022

Charles Cross is a very good pass blocker and his "inability" to run block is extremely overblown. His scheme didn't have a ton of it, but he showed the footwork and angles to be a great reach blocker in the NFL. Plus his drive blocks for midzone weak will be fine. #Seahawks — Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) April 29, 2022

No problem with Charles Cross. — Dave “Softy” Mahler (@Softykjr) April 29, 2022

I will be very happy with this pick if, in a few years from now, there is a headline that says "#Seahawks pick up fifth-year option for OL Charles Cross." — Aaron Levine (@AaronLevine_) April 29, 2022

A lot of people over-thinking this Charles Cross pick. There’s no mystery to this one. Took over 1200 pass pro reps. It’s all on tape. He slides, punches, mirrors, bends, controls the edge. This isn’t a developmental athlete. #Seahawks — Derek Stephens (@DStephensNFL) April 29, 2022

It wasn’t just analysts weighing in, either. Tyler Lockett and Drew Lock could barely contain their excitement.

Yessir!!!! Congrats Charles Cross!!!!!!!!!! Welcome to Seahawks Nation!! — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) April 29, 2022

Let’s now get to some fan reactions. Some were surprised to see one of the top three tackles fall to No. 9, while others were surprised the Seahawks would take an offensive lineman so high at all, given their hesitance to address the need with high draft selections in recent years. Oddly enough, the last time the Seahawks drafted this high, they also selected a tackle: Russell Okung at No. 6 in 2010.

Welcome to Seattle @Seahawks 1st round pick! pic.twitter.com/UaKDGf8EHm — Russell Hartness (@RussellHartness) April 29, 2022

LETSSSS GOOOOOO!!!!



Charles Cross ready-made blindside protector and ZBS run-blocker. Seahawks filling an enormous need with the BPA — James Thomas (@JamesThomasHT) April 29, 2022

There we go! - YES!!! Charles Cross!! Woo hoo! — That Seahawk Gal (@Teresa4ever12) April 29, 2022

Charles Cross is a player we can build a championship team around. Certainly unlikely that happens next season but this pick was wise, long term, I like it so much! — Isaac Kimes (@IsaacKimes) April 29, 2022

by "charles cross" did goodell really mean "trevor penning" ?? haha — Ebi at 15; trade up for ridder hyper-extremist (@cmikesspinmove) April 29, 2022

I’m very happy with the Charles Cross pick, now let’s go get Ridder. — Caleb (@CalebKHawk) April 29, 2022