2022 NFL Draft News: Charles Cross reacts to Seahawks selection

The Seahawks (hopefully) have a franchise cornerstone in tackle Charles Cross, who they selected No. 9 overall Thursday night. The Mississippi State product spoke briefly with the media after his selection, saying that he wasn’t surprised when Goodell called his name and announced he’d be heading to the Pacific Northwest.

Charles Cross said he was kind of expecting Seattle to take him when they went on the clock. Said he’s been training at right tackle as well to his past playing left tackle at Mississippi State. — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) April 29, 2022

The potential versatility that Cross will offer at tackle is very useful to the Seahawks, especially if they plan to bring back either Duane Brown or Brandon Shell in free agency.

Charles Cross: been Training to play right or left tackle - will do what’s best for the team #Seahawks — Aaron Levine (@AaronLevine_) April 29, 2022

A big knock on Cross has been his inability to run block. He doesn’t seem to think this will be a problem.

Cross said he played out of a three-point stance in high school and prior to Mike Leach's arrival at Mississippi State and that he feels comfortable doing so.



Also said that he loves to run block respite the Air Raid not doing it much/at all. — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) April 29, 2022

Even though he’s crossing the country to Seattle, Cross won’t be in entirely foreign territory.

Cross said he's previously met Gabe Jackson and was college teammates with Seahawks tackle Greg Eiland. — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) April 29, 2022

Mike Leach, Cross’s college coach didn’t have much to say.

Just asked Mike Leach about Mississippi State tackle Charles Cross, who went to Seattle Seahawks at No 9.



Said Leach: “Good. Smart. Great feet.”#NFLDraft2022 — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) April 29, 2022

Here’s all the rest you need to know about how Cross is feeling about the pick!