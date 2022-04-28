 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NFL Draft News: Charles Cross reacts to Seahawks selection

By Wilson Conn
NFL: NFL Draft Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks (hopefully) have a franchise cornerstone in tackle Charles Cross, who they selected No. 9 overall Thursday night. The Mississippi State product spoke briefly with the media after his selection, saying that he wasn’t surprised when Goodell called his name and announced he’d be heading to the Pacific Northwest.

The potential versatility that Cross will offer at tackle is very useful to the Seahawks, especially if they plan to bring back either Duane Brown or Brandon Shell in free agency.

A big knock on Cross has been his inability to run block. He doesn’t seem to think this will be a problem.

Even though he’s crossing the country to Seattle, Cross won’t be in entirely foreign territory.

Mike Leach, Cross’s college coach didn’t have much to say.

Here’s all the rest you need to know about how Cross is feeling about the pick!

