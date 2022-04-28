2022 NFL Draft Recap, Day 1: Seahawks take Charles Cross; two blockbuster trades happen

Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft is in the books, and the Seattle Seahawks surprised everyone by making a first round pick that’s been universally praised.
Mississippi State left tackle Charles Cross is now a member of the Seahawks. It’s almost reminiscent of Year 1 with Pete Carroll and John Schneider, when they took Russell Okung with their very first pick at No. 6 overall. Cross was considered one of, if not the best pass-blocking tackles in the draft, and while I personally didn’t think Seattle would consider him given his lack of run-blocking reps in Miss. State’s Air Raid offense, they are addressing the OL with the pick they acquired from the Russell Wilson trade.
The Seahawks didn’t trade back into Round 1 so they have picks 40 and 41 entering Friday.
No doubt the biggest story of Round 1 was the pair of blockbuster trades involving wide receivers named Brown. Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown was dealt by the Baltimore Ravens to the Arizona Cardinals, where he’ll be reunited with Oklahoma teammate Kyler Murray. Meanwhile, A.J. Brown was traded from the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles in a much bigger stunner. There’s your first major domino to fall in the 2019 NFL Draft class of receivers. A.J. received a 4-year, $100 million extension from the Eagles, who will pair him up with Devonta Smith for quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Travon Walker and Aidan Hutchinson went 1-2 off the board, and six wide receivers were taken within the top-20. Only Kenny Pickett was selected among the quarterbacks, and the Pittsburgh alum gets to stay in the city.
Round 1 Results
- Jacksonville Jaguars - Travon Walker, DE, Georgia
- Detroit Lions - Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan
- Houston Texans - Derek Stingley Jr, CB, LSU
- New York Jets - Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
- New York Giants - Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon
- Carolina Panthers - Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State
- New York Giants (from CHI) - Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
- Atlanta Falcons - Drake London, WR, USC
- Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) - Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
- New York Jets (from SEA) - Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
- New Orleans Saints (from WSH) - Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
- Detroit Lions (from MIN) - Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
- Philadelphia Eagles (from HOU via CLE) - Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
- Baltimore Ravens - Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
- Houston Texans (from PHI via MIA) - Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
- Washington Commanders (from NO via IND, via PHI) - Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
- Los Angeles Chargers - Zion Johnson, G, Boston College
- Tennessee Titans (from PHI via NO) - Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
- New Orleans Saints (from PHI) - Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
- Pittsburgh Steelers - Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
- Kansas City Chiefs (via NE) - Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
- Green Bay Packers (from LVR) - Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
- Buffalo Bills (from BAL via ARI) - Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
- Dallas Cowboys - Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa
- Baltimore Ravens - Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
- New York Jets (from TEN) - Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State
- Jacksonville Jaguars (from TB) - Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
- Green Bay Packers - Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
- New England Patriots (from KC, via SF, via MIA) - Cole Strange, G, Chattanooga
- Kansas City Chiefs - George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue
- Cincinnati Bengals - Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
- Minnesota Vikings (from DET via LAR) - Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
Remaining Seahawks draft picks
Round 2, Pick 40 (from the Denver Broncos)
Round 2, Pick 41
Round 3, Pick 72
Round 4, Pick 109 (from the New York Jets)
Round 5, Pick 145 (from the Denver Broncos)
Round 5, Pick 153
Round 7, Pick 229
