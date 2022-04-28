2022 NFL Draft Recap, Day 1: Seahawks take Charles Cross; two blockbuster trades happen

Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft is in the books, and the Seattle Seahawks surprised everyone by making a first round pick that’s been universally praised.

Mississippi State left tackle Charles Cross is now a member of the Seahawks. It’s almost reminiscent of Year 1 with Pete Carroll and John Schneider, when they took Russell Okung with their very first pick at No. 6 overall. Cross was considered one of, if not the best pass-blocking tackles in the draft, and while I personally didn’t think Seattle would consider him given his lack of run-blocking reps in Miss. State’s Air Raid offense, they are addressing the OL with the pick they acquired from the Russell Wilson trade.

The Seahawks didn’t trade back into Round 1 so they have picks 40 and 41 entering Friday.

No doubt the biggest story of Round 1 was the pair of blockbuster trades involving wide receivers named Brown. Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown was dealt by the Baltimore Ravens to the Arizona Cardinals, where he’ll be reunited with Oklahoma teammate Kyler Murray. Meanwhile, A.J. Brown was traded from the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles in a much bigger stunner. There’s your first major domino to fall in the 2019 NFL Draft class of receivers. A.J. received a 4-year, $100 million extension from the Eagles, who will pair him up with Devonta Smith for quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Travon Walker and Aidan Hutchinson went 1-2 off the board, and six wide receivers were taken within the top-20. Only Kenny Pickett was selected among the quarterbacks, and the Pittsburgh alum gets to stay in the city.

Round 1 Results

Remaining Seahawks draft picks

Round 2, Pick 40 (from the Denver Broncos)

Round 2, Pick 41

Round 3, Pick 72

Round 4, Pick 109 (from the New York Jets)

Round 5, Pick 145 (from the Denver Broncos)

Round 5, Pick 153

Round 7, Pick 229