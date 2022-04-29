2022 NFL Draft: Seahawks add Kenneth Walker III at pick 41

It’s the final Friday in April, and that means it’s allergy season Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Coming off a substandard season, the Seattle Seahawks were not set to hold a first round pick, thanks to the 2020 trade with the New York Jets to acquire blitzing box safety Jamal Adams. However, with Russell Wilson coming off the worst season of his career and potentially looking for a monstrous contract extension next offseason, Pete Carroll and John Schneider decided to deal Wilson to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a trio of players and a package of picks.

The package of picks included the ninth overall selection, which the Seahawks used to select tackle Charles Cross out of Mississippi State, as well as pick 40 which the Hawks used to add Boye Mafe from Minnesota.

Now, the Seahawks have used the first of their native draft picks to improve the roster, adding Kenneth Walker III of Michigan State.

With their next pick, it’s Kenneth Walker from Mich. State for the #Seahawks. https://t.co/WcBdsOVeuq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2022

Welcome to Seattle, Kenneth Walker.