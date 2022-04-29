2022 NFL Draft: Seahawks select Boye Mafe at 40

When the curtain came down on the 2021 NFL season, the Seattle Seahawks had just completed their first losing season in a decade and were looking at an offseason of retooling without the benefit of a first round pick. However, John Schneider and Pete Carroll remedied that situation by trading Russell Wilson, the most valuable member of the Seattle roster, to the Denver Broncos for two first round picks, two second round picks and a trio of players.

Thursday the Seahawks put the first round pick acquired from the Denver Donkeys to good use, adding tackle Charles Cross from Mississippi State with the ninth overall pick. Day 2 got underway Friday with the Seahawks holding both the eighth and ninth picks in the second round, picks 40 and 41 overall, along with pick 72 in the third round. That’s a significant amount of ammunition for the Hawks to address some of the holes on the roster, and now that the card has been handed in on pick 40, that is exactly what they have done.

The #Seahawks (first of two straight) selected Boye Mafe, sources tell @TheAthletic — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) April 29, 2022

Welcome to Seattle, Boye Mafe!