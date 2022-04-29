Pre-Snap Reads 4/29: Seahawks draft Charles Cross from Mississippi State

How we feeling?

Seahawks News

Seahawks draft Charles Cross: Prioritizing pass protection leaves Seattle with logical choice - The Athletic

The way the draft unfolded, this was almost a no-brainer pick for the Seahawks.

2022 NFL Draft: OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State, Pick No. 9

Seattle takes Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross in the 1st round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

LIVE STREAM: First round reaction « Seahawks Draft Blog

Editor’s Note: Mookie joins the live stream at pick 8!

Huard on Seahawks Draft: OT Charles Cross a lot like Duane Brown - Seattle Sports

Not only could Charles Cross, the Seahawks' first-round pick be Duane Brown's replacement, but he could be the next version of Brown.

Mike Leach, OT Charles Cross' college coach, details Seahawks' top pick - Seattle Sports

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach joined Seattle Sports to break down Charles Cross, who the Seahawks took at No. 9 in the 2022 NFL Draft.

2022 Seahawks Draft Hangout - YouTube

What will the Seahawks do on draft day? We're going to take questions and react to what's happening in the NFL Draft.

NFC West News

49ers news: Jets offered No. 10 overall to the 49ers and a pick swap for Deebo Samuel - Niners Nation

Deebo will be a 49er.

Aaron Rodgers: Does San Francisco want to trade Deebo Samuel to us? - ProFootballTalk

The Packers had two choices in the first round, but they did not come out of Thursday night with a receiver.

Arizona Cardinals trade first round pick for Marquise Brown - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals have traded their first round pick for a veteran wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown.

2022 NFL Draft: Day one open thread - Turf Show Times

What goes on this evening?

Rams coach Sean McVay couldn't believe Patriots selected Chattanooga OL Cole Strange in first round of NFL draft

Bill Belichick is not afraid to buck convention.

Around The NFL

NFL draft 2022: Pros and cons for every first-round pick

The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of eight teams to have two picks in the first round of the draft. Our NFL Nation reporters analyze how all the top picks fit their respective teams.

Philadelphia Eagles acquire star WR A.J. Brown in blockbuster trade with Tennessee Titans

The Eagles acquired A.J. Brown in a blockbuster trade with the Titans and agreed to a four-year, $100 million deal with the star receiver.

Aaron Rodgers: Does San Francisco want to trade Deebo Samuel to us? - ProFootballTalk

The Packers had two choices in the first round, but they did not come out of Thursday night with a receiver.

Lamar Jackson sounds angry about Hollywood Brown trade

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson sounded angry about the team's trade of No. 1 receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown on Thursday.

Titans' A.J. Brown trade with Eagles another example of difficult WR market for teams

The specter of paying wide receivers top-dollar contracts has teams bailing on receivers before they want to. We can thank the Jacksonville Jaguars giving Christian Kirk $21 million per year for the madness that has ensued.

Defensive players go with the first 5 picks of NFL draft for first time since 1991

The NFL is an offensive league. You still need some defenders to slow down all the great offenses in the league.

Joe Douglas has changed Jets' narrative with shrewd moves and smart picks

Jets GM Joe Douglas deadpanned that it was “a boring, ho-hum night,” but of course the first night of the NFL Draft was anything but that for the Jets. It was going to be exciting no matter what with two Top 10 picks. But then he made it thrilling by trading back into the first round for one more player he never expected to get.

Mike Tomlin: Kenny Pickett will have an opportunity to compete to start

After all the chatter leading up to Thursday night, there was only one quarterback selected in the first round of the 2022 draft.

Terrell Owens no longer highest-drafted player from UT-Chattanooga

Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens set himself apart the day he was drafted. The wide receiver was taken No. 89 by the 49ers in the 1996 draft, and became the highest-drafted player ever from his alma mater, UT-Chattanooga. He was surpassed Thursday night.