The Seattle Seahawks are in the thick of their most interesting draft in 10 years, and the day ended with a promise of even greater interest in Round 2.

Surprisingly, only one quarterback came off the board on Thursday night, and it wasn’t presumed top-QB Malik Willis.

Meaning, that Willis, Desmond Ridder, Matt Corral, Sam Howell are on watch for Day 2.

The Seahawks, sitting just eight picks into the second round, have something interesting brewing in front of them.

Something that happens extremely infrequently in the NFL suddenly seems likely. The question: is that something in which should Seattle take part? After all, this is the team nationally known for doing something that the NFL says a team ought not do, and have been punished for it for years.

Going back to 2015, the NFL has not selected two quarterbacks in the second round. In ‘15 and ‘18, no QBs went in Round 2. The five that were taken, have been, well....nothing to write home about.

The previous 5 QBs taken in Round 2:



- Kyle Trask

- Jalen Hurts

- Drew Lock

- DeShone Kizer

- Christian Hackenberg — Tyler Alsin (@TylerjAlsin) April 29, 2022

Derek Carr in 2014 is the only notable (for good reasons) second-round quarterback of the past decade.

So intriguing, then, that none of the quarterback-needy teams either took one at their spot, or traded into the late first.

Now, It’s as certain as an eventual Jared Goff pick that Malik Willis will go in Round 2, meaning, if the Seahawks - or any other team - also draft a QB early Friday, it will be something that NFL GMs have only done once since 2011.

That doesn’t make it the wrong choice.

Each of Willis, Corral, Ridder, and Howell landed in the Top 40 of NFLmockdraftdatabase’s Big Board, as well as second round or higher on the Big Blue View consensus board. ESPN’s Best Available also lists said QBs ranked to the middle of Round 2.

wow so there are zero qb needy teams from 21 to 40 barring a trade up. giants and texans are likeliest but they are unlikely.



i am very wrong about where i thought the qbs would go. survived the first twenty picks.



SEA might have their pick of willis and ridder at 40. awesome https://t.co/pWoxa9sqWC — ebiketie at 40; ridder at 41 hyper-extremist (@cmikesspinmove) April 29, 2022

Either the narrative on these guys was 2+ rounds off, or the NFL looks poised to shatter its norm this year with a bunch of quarterbacks in the second. Seattle very well could get a plus DE and one of the quarterbacks linked to them in Round 1 with their 40 and 41.