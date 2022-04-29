2022 NFL Draft: Round 2-3 results tracker, Seahawks news, and live updates

Welcome back!

The 2022 NFL Draft resumes from Las Vegas at 4 PM PT on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network with Rounds 2-3. From a Seattle Seahawks perspective, the team took Charles Cross at No. 9 on Thursday, and did not trade back into Round 1 with either of their two R2 selections. At the moment they possess picks 40 and 41, which seems too tempting not to have at least one trade for more picks. Seattle also picks at 72nd overall in Round 3.

Will the Seahawks take a QB on Day 2? They’re not short on options after only Kenny Pickett went in Round 1. They have needs at pass rush, cornerback, and arguably linebacker and even running back when you consider the lack of long-term contracts on the current depth chart.

Join us and let’s find out together!

Remaining Seahawks Picks

Round 2, Pick 40 (from the Denver Broncos)

Round 2, Pick 41

Round 3, Pick 72

Round 4, Pick 109 (from the New York Jets)

Round 5, Pick 145 (from the Denver Broncos)

Round 5, Pick 153

Round 7, Pick 229

Round 2 Draft Order

33. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from JAX) - Logan Hall, DL, Houston

34. Green Bay Packers (from MIN via DET) - Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

35. Tennessee Titans (from NYJ) - Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

36. New York Jets (via NYG) - Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

37. Houston Texans - Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor

38. Atlanta Falcons (from NYG via NYJ via CAR) - Arnold Ebiketie, DE, Penn State

39. Chicago Bears - Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

40. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) - Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota

41. Seattle Seahawks - Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State

42. Minnesota Vikings (from IND via WAS) - Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson

43. New York Giants (from ATL) - Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky

44. Houston Texans (from CLE) - John Metchie, WR, Alabama

45. Baltimore Ravens - David Ojabo, DE, Michigan

46. Detroit Lions (from MIN) - Josh Paschal, DE, Kentucky

47. Washington Commanders (from IND) - Phidarian Mathis, DT, Alabama

48. Chicago Bears (from LAC) - Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

49. New Orleans Saints - Alontae Taylor, CB, Tennessee

50. New England Patriots (from KC via MIA) - Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor

51. Philadelphia Eagles - Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska

52. Pittsburgh Steelers - George Pickens, WR, Georgia

53. Indianapolis Colts (from MIN via GB via LV)

54. Kansas City Chiefs (from NE)

55. Arizona Cardinals

56. Dallas Cowboys

57. Buffalo Bills

58. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN)

59. Minnesota Vikings (from GB)

60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

61. San Francisco 49ers

62. Kansas City Chiefs

63. Cincinnati Bengals

64. Denver Broncos (from LAR)

Round 3 Draft Order

65. Jacksonville Jaguars

66. Detroit Lions

67. New York Giants

68. Cleveland Browns (from HOU)

69. New York Jets

70. Jacksonville Jaguars (from CAR)

71. Chicago Bears

72. Seattle Seahawks

73. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS)

74. Atlanta Falcons

75. Denver Broncos

76. Baltimore Ravens

77. Minnesota Vikings

78. Cleveland Browns

79. Los Angeles Chargers

80. Houston Texans (from NO)

81. New York Giants (from MIA)

82. Atlanta Falcons (from IND)

83. Philadelphia Eagles

84. Pittsburgh Steelers

85. New England Patriots

86. Las Vegas Raiders

87. Arizona Cardinals

88. Dallas Cowboys

89. Buffalo Bills

90. Tennessee Titans

91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

92. Green Bay Packers

93. San Francisco 49ers

94. Kansas City Chiefs

95. Cincinnati Bengals

96. Denver Broncos (from LAR)

97. Detroit Lions

98. New Orleans Saints

99. Cleveland Browns

100. Baltimore Ravens

101. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)

102. Miami Dolphins (from SF)

103. Kansas City Chiefs

104. Los Angeles Rams

105. San Francisco 49ers

Draft Day Trades

The Vikings trade: Pick 34



The Packers trade: 53, 59 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 29, 2022

The Giants trade: Pick 36



The Jets trade: 38, 146 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 29, 2022

Atlanta sent Nos. 43 and 114 to the #Giants for 38. https://t.co/ITNy6RnuGT — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2022

The Colts trade: Pick 42, 122



The Vikings trade: 53, 77, 192 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 29, 2022

The Browns trade: Pick 44



The Texans trade: Pick 68, 108, 124 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 30, 2022