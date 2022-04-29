2022 NFL Draft: Round 2-3 results tracker, Seahawks news, and live updates

Welcome back!
The 2022 NFL Draft resumes from Las Vegas at 4 PM PT on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network with Rounds 2-3. From a Seattle Seahawks perspective, the team took Charles Cross at No. 9 on Thursday, and did not trade back into Round 1 with either of their two R2 selections. At the moment they possess picks 40 and 41, which seems too tempting not to have at least one trade for more picks. Seattle also picks at 72nd overall in Round 3.
Will the Seahawks take a QB on Day 2? They’re not short on options after only Kenny Pickett went in Round 1. They have needs at pass rush, cornerback, and arguably linebacker and even running back when you consider the lack of long-term contracts on the current depth chart.
Join us and let’s find out together!
Remaining Seahawks Picks
Round 2, Pick 40 (from the Denver Broncos)
Round 2, Pick 41
Round 3, Pick 72
Round 4, Pick 109 (from the New York Jets)
Round 5, Pick 145 (from the Denver Broncos)
Round 5, Pick 153
Round 7, Pick 229
Round 2 Draft Order
33. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from JAX) - Logan Hall, DL, Houston
34. Green Bay Packers (from MIN via DET) - Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State
35. Tennessee Titans (from NYJ) - Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
36. New York Jets (via NYG) - Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State
37. Houston Texans - Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
38. Atlanta Falcons (from NYG via NYJ via CAR) - Arnold Ebiketie, DE, Penn State
39. Chicago Bears - Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
40. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) - Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota
41. Seattle Seahawks - Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State
42. Minnesota Vikings (from IND via WAS) - Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson
43. New York Giants (from ATL) - Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky
44. Houston Texans (from CLE) - John Metchie, WR, Alabama
45. Baltimore Ravens - David Ojabo, DE, Michigan
46. Detroit Lions (from MIN) - Josh Paschal, DE, Kentucky
47. Washington Commanders (from IND) - Phidarian Mathis, DT, Alabama
48. Chicago Bears (from LAC) - Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State
49. New Orleans Saints - Alontae Taylor, CB, Tennessee
50. New England Patriots (from KC via MIA) - Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor
51. Philadelphia Eagles - Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska
52. Pittsburgh Steelers - George Pickens, WR, Georgia
53. Indianapolis Colts (from MIN via GB via LV)
54. Kansas City Chiefs (from NE)
55. Arizona Cardinals
56. Dallas Cowboys
57. Buffalo Bills
58. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN)
59. Minnesota Vikings (from GB)
60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61. San Francisco 49ers
62. Kansas City Chiefs
63. Cincinnati Bengals
64. Denver Broncos (from LAR)
Round 3 Draft Order
65. Jacksonville Jaguars
66. Detroit Lions
67. New York Giants
68. Cleveland Browns (from HOU)
69. New York Jets
70. Jacksonville Jaguars (from CAR)
71. Chicago Bears
72. Seattle Seahawks
73. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS)
74. Atlanta Falcons
75. Denver Broncos
76. Baltimore Ravens
77. Minnesota Vikings
78. Cleveland Browns
79. Los Angeles Chargers
80. Houston Texans (from NO)
81. New York Giants (from MIA)
82. Atlanta Falcons (from IND)
83. Philadelphia Eagles
84. Pittsburgh Steelers
85. New England Patriots
86. Las Vegas Raiders
87. Arizona Cardinals
88. Dallas Cowboys
89. Buffalo Bills
90. Tennessee Titans
91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
92. Green Bay Packers
93. San Francisco 49ers
94. Kansas City Chiefs
95. Cincinnati Bengals
96. Denver Broncos (from LAR)
97. Detroit Lions
98. New Orleans Saints
99. Cleveland Browns
100. Baltimore Ravens
101. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)
102. Miami Dolphins (from SF)
103. Kansas City Chiefs
104. Los Angeles Rams
105. San Francisco 49ers
Draft Day Trades
The Vikings trade: Pick 34— Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 29, 2022
The Packers trade: 53, 59
The Giants trade: Pick 36— Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 29, 2022
The Jets trade: 38, 146
Atlanta sent Nos. 43 and 114 to the #Giants for 38. https://t.co/ITNy6RnuGT— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2022
The Colts trade: Pick 42, 122— Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 29, 2022
The Vikings trade: 53, 77, 192
The Browns trade: Pick 44— Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 30, 2022
The Texans trade: Pick 68, 108, 124
The Chiefs trade: Pick 50— Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 30, 2022
The Patriots trade: Pick 54, 158
