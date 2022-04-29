2022 NFL Draft: Seahawks select Abe Lucas at pick 72

The 2022 NFL Draft is in the heart of Day 2, and the Seattle Seahawks appear well on their way to improving the roster. In spite of starting the offseason holding a limited amount of draft capital, the front office made the tough decisions and moves necessary in order to amass the picks necessary for the team to rebild retool. To that end, so far the Hawks have made several additions to the roster so far. The additions to this point include:

Tackle Charles Cross of Mississippi State taken at 1.9

Boye Mafe of Minnesota taken at 2.40

Kenneth Walker III of Michigan State taken at 2.41

Pete Carroll and John Schneider aren’t done, though, as their Day 2 arsenal still includes a third round pick at 72nd overall. So, with picks already used to address some of the glaring holes on the offensive line the Hawks have now used their third round pick to select Abe Lucas of Washington State.

Seahawks are picking OT Abe Lucas. Still no QB — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) April 30, 2022

