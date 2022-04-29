 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2022 NFL Draft: Seahawks select Abe Lucas at pick 72

By John P. Gilbert
/ new
NCAA Football: Washington State Arrival Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2022 NFL Draft is in the heart of Day 2, and the Seattle Seahawks appear well on their way to improving the roster. In spite of starting the offseason holding a limited amount of draft capital, the front office made the tough decisions and moves necessary in order to amass the picks necessary for the team to rebild retool. To that end, so far the Hawks have made several additions to the roster so far. The additions to this point include:

Pete Carroll and John Schneider aren’t done, though, as their Day 2 arsenal still includes a third round pick at 72nd overall. So, with picks already used to address some of the glaring holes on the offensive line the Hawks have now used their third round pick to select Abe Lucas of Washington State.

Welcome to Seattle, Abe Lucas!

Loading comments...