2022 NFL Draft Results: Watch highlights of new Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III

The Seattle Seahawks had back-to-back picks in Round 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft and did not select a quarterback. University of Minnesota defensive end Boye Mafe went 40th overall, followed by the more scrutinized decision to draft Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III.

Seattle only has DeeJay Dallas under contract through 2023 of their current running backs on the depth chart, so it wasn’t crazy to think the Seahawks would look to add another RB. To take the second running back off the board and do so early in Round 2? Yeah that’s gonna irk a lot of fans.

As is standard for your typical Pete Carroll drafted running back, Walker is gifted at making people miss.

Per PFF, Kenneth Walker III had the most missed tackles forced during the 2021 season while playing in a zone heavy scheme (67.8% of attempts behind zone blocking).



In his lone year at Michigan State — he transferred from Wake Forest after two seasons — Walker rushed for 1,636 yards on just 263 carries for a whopping 18 touchdowns. He was a unanimous All-American selection in 2021 and won the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back. His hallmark game was his five-touchdown, 193-yard performance in the team’s dramatic win over in-state rivals Michigan.

I know this comments section will be littered with debate and anger and counterarguments over taking Walker, but in the meantime watch some highlights and get hyped.