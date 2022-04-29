 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NFL Draft Results: Watch highlights of new Seahawks pass rusher Boye Mafe

By Mookie Alexander
NCAA Football: Guaranteed Rate Bowl-Minnesota at West Virginia

The Seattle Seahawks addressed their left tackle void on Thursday in the 2022 NFL Draft, and with their second pick they chose Minnesota pass rusher Boye Mafe at 40th overall. He improved his single-season sack count in each of his four seasons with the Golden Gophers, capping off his career with a personal best 7.0 sacks in 2021.

I say this in jest, but also semi-seriously that he also ticks two recurring themes for Seahawks selections:

  • Will turn 24 years old during the season
  • Senior Bowl standout

He also grades well for his sheer athleticism.

The Seahawks are revamping their defense under new defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt and a host of new assistants, and pass rush was clearly the top priority on the defensive side of the ball given the struggles post-Frank Clark trade.

Seattle’s main outside pass rushers figure to be Darrell Taylor, Boye Mafe, and Uchenna Nwosu. A lot of untapped potential there.

Watch highlights of Mafe below:

