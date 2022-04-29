2022 NFL Draft Results: Watch highlights of new Seahawks pass rusher Boye Mafe

The Seattle Seahawks addressed their left tackle void on Thursday in the 2022 NFL Draft, and with their second pick they chose Minnesota pass rusher Boye Mafe at 40th overall. He improved his single-season sack count in each of his four seasons with the Golden Gophers, capping off his career with a personal best 7.0 sacks in 2021.

I say this in jest, but also semi-seriously that he also ticks two recurring themes for Seahawks selections:

Will turn 24 years old during the season

Senior Bowl standout

Boye Mafe's pressure percentage per SIS 13% tied 18th-best among EDGE prospects. Absolutely crazy testing.



6ft 3¾", 261lbs, 1.59s 10-yard-split, 4.53s 40-yard-dash, 38" vertical jump, 125" broad jump. Arms were 33 ⅜”-long at Senior Bowl.Ability to cover RBs out of backfield too — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) April 29, 2022

He also grades well for his sheer athleticism.

RD 2 | PK 40 - Seahawks: Boye Mafe DE/LB, Minnesota



At 6'3 3/4" & 261 pounds, Mafe ran a 4.53 40-yard dash at the combine, only to follow that up with a 41.5-inch vertical jump at his pro day. pic.twitter.com/loOYmycuwz — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) April 29, 2022

The Seahawks are revamping their defense under new defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt and a host of new assistants, and pass rush was clearly the top priority on the defensive side of the ball given the struggles post-Frank Clark trade.

Seattle’s main outside pass rushers figure to be Darrell Taylor, Boye Mafe, and Uchenna Nwosu. A lot of untapped potential there.

Watch highlights of Mafe below: