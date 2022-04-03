Pre-Snap Reads 4/3: Who will the Seahawks target in the draft?

Seahawks News

Why the Seahawks are likely to trade down at 9 AND 41

A sixth round pick for Seattle? I guarantee it.

What Must Seahawks Accomplish to 'Win' Russell Wilson Trade to Broncos? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

It will be tough sledding for Seattle to quickly return to the ranks of contender without Wilson, whose departure leaves a Puget Sound-sized hole under center. How can the organization succeed in the wake of a historic trade?

2022 Mock Draft Tracker 2.0: Will The Seahawks Draft A Tackle In Round 1?

Taking a look at what the experts think the Seahawks might do in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Could the Seahawks target offense early and often? « Seahawks Draft Blog

By now you all know what I’d do in this draft. There are very appealing defensive options and I like the idea of the Seahawks trying to build a great defense as the foundational start of this rebuild.

NFC West News

McCreary a Modern Aeneas - Revenge of the Birds

Background: Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers cornerback Roger McCreary (23) breaks up a pass intended for Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Traeshon Holden (11) during the third...

Gold Diggers Podcast: Win total best bets for 2022 - Niners Nation

It’s never to early to look ahead to next season.

Center is a Pressing Need for the 49ers in the Draft - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Regardless of Alex Mack's status, the 49ers have a pressing need at center that they need to address in the NFL Draft.

Los Angeles Rams Receiver Odell Beckham Jr Talked with New England Patriots About Free Agency Signing - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

OBJ is one of the biggest names left on the free agency market.

Bobby Wagner adds star power to Rams, intrigue to Seahawks rivalry - Los Angeles Rams Blog- ESPN

Wagner's decision to go back to his L.A. roots not only puts him in position to win big with the Rams, but to also get revenge on the Seahawks.

Five Goals for Matthew Stafford in 2022 - Turf Show Times

What a wild Year 1 for Matthew Stafford playing with the Rams. Ups and downs, twists and turns and a magical, dramatic ending, so fitting for Stafford with yet another late comeback in the 4th...

Around The NFL

Patriots trade for Dolphins WR DeVante Parker: Source - The Athletic

Parker caught 40 passes for 515 yards last season for Miami.

DeVante Parker to New England Patriots: How the trade affects N'Keal Harry, what the WR depth chart looks like now - New England Patriots- ESPN

Parker joins a clear-cut top four on New England's depth chart and could mean the end of the road for Harry, a 2019 first-round pick.

Colin Kaepernick throws for NFL scouts at Michigan spring game: 'I can still play, still throw it'

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick conducted a workout for NFL scouts Saturday by throwing to undrafted receivers at halftime of Michigan's spring game in Ann Arbor.

Watch: Colin Kaepernick’s workout during halftime of Michigan’s spring football game

During halftime of Michigan’s spring game, there was a familiar face to Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh — Colin Kaepernick, who played for Harbaugh in San Francisco from 2011 through 2014, and nearly led the 49ers to a win in Super Bowl XLVII over the Baltimore Ravens at the end of the 2012 season, and nearly led the 49ers back to the Super Bowl in a narrow loss to the eventual champion Seattle Seahawks in the 2013 NFC Championship game.

Jets WR Braxton Berrios on QB Zach Wilson: 'He's willing to do whatever it takes' to improve in 2022

Coming off a shaky rookie season, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is traveling to work out with some of his receivers in the hopes of turning things around in his sophomore campaign.