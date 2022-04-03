Seahawks’ 2022 offseason workout program dates announced

Hey there! Are you starving for any sort of news regarding the Seattle Seahawks, even for something has routine as offseason workout dates? Well have we got an article for you.

A couple of days ago the league released all of the schedules for voluntary workouts, OTAs, and mandatory minicamp. You can’t attend any of these but you should still be marking your calendars in case something happens on those specific days!

Voluntary offseason workout start date: April 19.

Voluntary OTAs: May 23, May 25-26, May 31, June 2-3, June 6-9.

Mandatory minicamp: June 14-16.

Here are the details on the nine-week offseason program, per the NFL:

Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only. Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted. Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity (OTAs). No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

Rookie minicamp (which will take place the first or second weekend after the NFL Draft) and training camp dates will be known a little later on this offseason.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks have the NFL Draft to prepare for in Las Vegas. That will commence on Thursday, April 28th and end on Saturday, April 30th. In May we’ll know the preseason and regular season schedule.