2022 NFL Draft: Seahawks select Coby Bryant in fourth round

Saturday has arrived, meaning it’s Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Seattle Seahawks enter Day 3 having made four selections over the first two days of the draft and set to make four more picks as the draft closes out. The players picked by head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider to help the Hawks retool going forward have been:

1.9: LT Charles Cross of Mississippi State,

2.40: EDGE Boye Mafe of Minnesota

2.41: RB Kenneth Walker III of Michigan State and

3.72: RT Abe Lucas of Washington State

It’s obvious that the team came into the draft with the intention of improving in the trenches, so it’s no surprise that three of the first four players selected have been those who ply their trade in the trenches. Now it’s time to see if that is a trend that will hold on Day 3, or if the Seahawks will change course Saturday. The picks the they held entering Day 3 of the draft were

4.109

5.145

5.153 and

7.229

With Day 3 underway, the Hawks have put the first of those picks to use, using pick 109 to select Coby Bryant of Cincinnati.

The #Seahawks are selecting CB Coby Bryant with pick 109 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft! — Lee Noss (@lee_noss) April 30, 2022

Welcome to Seattle, Coby Bryant!