2022 NFL Draft: Seahawks finally make a trade

It’s Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft, and while when the offseason started the Seattle Seahawks did not hold a first round pick, in between the end of the season and the start of the draft, the Hawks remedied that by trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos for a trio of players and a package of picks.

Thursday the Hawks brass left fans smiling, using the ninth pick to add tackle Charles Cross out of Mississippi State. Fans, of course, love the idea of adding a franchise left tackle, but with so many holes on the roster with so many 2021 starters not set to return, some thought the team could trade back in order to add additional picks. No trade back on Day 1 left many fans certain Day 2 would involve wheeling and dealing.

It did not.

The Seahawks stayed and picked all three times they came on the clock, adding Boye Mafe, Ken Walker III and Abraham Lucas.

So, it came down to Day 3 if Pete Carroll and John Schneider were going to keep their streak of trading during the draft alive. And they did, by trading the first of their fifth round picks to the Kansas City Chiefs for the Chiefs fifth and an additional seventh.

The Seahawks trade: Pick 145



The Chiefs trade: Pick 158, 233 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 30, 2022

The Seahawks now hold picks 5.153, 5.158, 7.229 and 7.233.