The first half of the 2022 NFL Draft is complete. As most most of the NFL starters come from the first three rounds, let’s take a quick look at how the Seattle Seahawks grades have been thus far, before we compile a total draft grade.

Round 1

Charles Cross led the way in Round 1. Though more than a few loved the pick, such as Sam Gold on the Field Gulls podcast, not all of the grades were stellar.

Fox Sports B

Sports Illustrated B+

NFL.com C

SportingNews A

Pete Prisco B

Round 2-3

The Seahawks followed up with three more picks before the Los Angeles Rams ever had to make a selection. They’re compiled by source here.

Bleacher Report

Boye Mafe C

Kenneth Walker C

Abraham Lucas A-

CBS

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso gave the Boye Mafe selection an ‘A-.’

“Older prospect but an ascending rusher. Got better each season at Minnesota. Super explosive. Quality hand work. Bend is there too. Fills a major need too. Seattle had to get more juice on the outside.”

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso gave the Ken Walker III selection a ‘C+.’

“Complete RB. Make-you-miss skill. Thick lower half that gives way to awesome contact balance. Does not play to his 40 time. Not a HR hitter. Was this a major need? Seattle does love running the ball though.”

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso gave the Abraham Lucas selection a ‘C+.’

“Looks the part. Tall and super long. Experience in pass-heavy system but hands are routinely late and he’s not a power player at this stage of his career, though his strength improved during his career. Good, not great athlete. Seahawks doubling up on OT.”

Sportingnews.com

Boye Mafe A+

Kenneth Walker B-

Abraham Lucas B

DraftKings Nation

Boye Mafe B-

Kenneth Walker A

Abraham Lucas B+

Analysis

It’s become a fun bit how much drafting a running back has become a fun bit to the media.

Cross and mafe was such a promising start but they can’t help themselves with the Rb pick. I really like Kenneth walker but it just makes zero sense for a rebuilding roster. — Jeff Simmons (@realjeffsimmons) April 29, 2022

few teams more on-brand at all times than the Seahawks — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) April 29, 2022

I doubt that Seattle will ever be able to draft a running back above the fifth and not receive the fury of a thousand tiny virtual birds. Which is fun.

But the Seahawks just drafted what many consider to be the best pass-blocking left tackle, the best running back, and the best pass-blocking right tackle in this draft class. All at positions they do not have. Pete Carroll’s comments after the draft regarding Chris Carson were that it’s April 29th and they don’t even have an update on his health yet.

Add in an appropriately-reached-for pass rusher at a position they also do not have, and this process is, well we don’t know yet because the weekend isn’t over, we haven’t even seen these guys at rookie camp and the team has no quarterback, but the process is certainly better than....L.J. Collier / Rashaad Penny / Cody Barton etc.