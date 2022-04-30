Pre-Snap Reads 4/30: Seahawks add Boye Mafe, Kenneth Walker III, and Abe Lucas to draft haul

Loads to get to. Let’s get started.

Seahawks News

Seahawks Round 2 Live Reaction-Open Thread - Seaside Joe

Seattle Seahawks Double Dip in Tackle Class, Select Washington State's Abraham Lucas With Pick No. 72 - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks have doubled up on offensive tackle prospects, this time taking Abraham Lucas out of Washington State with pick No. 72 in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Analysis: Seahawks Bolster Pass Rush With Uber-Athletic Minnesota EDGE Boye Mafe

Oozing with athletic traits, Mafe brings much-needed explosiveness and speed off the edge and while he will need time to grow into a starting role, he should immediately pay dividends hunting down quarterbacks for Seattle.

Seahawks draft Kenneth Walker III: A great Pete Carroll system fit, but was the need there? - The Athletic

Any second-guessing with Walker lies in the positional value relative to the draft capital spent on acquiring a player.

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft picks 2022: Grades, fits and scouting reports - The Athletic

Follow along throughout the draft to see who joins the Seahawks, with analysis for every pick.

Get To Know Seahawks First-Round Pick Charles Cross

Scouting reports and other things to know about Mississippi State left tackle Charles Cross, the Seahawks’ first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

2022 NFL Draft: Seahawks Select LB Boye Mafe, RB Kenneth Walker III In 2nd Round

Seattle takes Minnesota linebacker Boye Mafe and Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III in the 2nd round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Live stream: Day two reaction « Seahawks Draft Blog

Seattle Seahawks NFL draft picks 2022: Analysis for every selection - Seattle Seahawks Blog- ESPN

The Seahawks took offensive tackle Charles Cross out of Mississippi State with the No. 9 overall pick and followed up with a LB and RB in round two.

Rost: Seahawks' attempt to make good on gamble of trading Wilson begins - Seattle Sports

Trading a star QB is always risky, but the Seahawks took a big first step forward with drafting OT Charles Cross No. 9 overall.

New Seahawks OT Charles Cross: 'I bring great toughness and nastiness' - Seattle Sports

Get to know new Seahawks OT Charles Cross, who joined The Mike Salk Show Friday morning after being selected ninth overall in the NFL Draft.

NFL Draft Reaction: Seahawks insiders on trio of Day 2 picks - Seattle Sports

See what ex-NFL players and Seahawks insiders Michael Bumpus, Dave Wyman and Brock Huard said about Seattle's three Day 2 draft picks.

New Seahawks OT Abraham Lucas is a big Slayer fan

The Seahawks came into the 2022 draft with no offensive tackles to speak of, and head coach Pete Carroll and John Schneider have solved that issue with a vengeance.

Seahawks Day 2 picks all have ridiculous Relative Athletic Scores

Athletic testing isn’t everything when it comes to winning in the NFL. Quandre Diggs has proven that much. That said, having above-average athleticism certainly doesn’t hurt and the Seattle Seahawks did pretty damn well in this department on Day 2.

NFC West News

Rams Select Wisconsin OG Logan Bruss With No. 104 Pick In NFL Draft - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Rams made their first selection of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday night, taking offensive lineman Logan Bruss.

Rams draft results 2022: LA selects Logan Bruss from Wisconsin, Les Snead gets his target - Turf Show Times

Who is Bruss, one of the fastest risers over the last two weeks?

49ers draft 2022: San Francisco selects SMU WR Danny Gray with the 105th overall pick - Niners Nation

The 49ers added a potentially lethal vertical threat for Trey Lance with the final pick of the third round.

Report: The 49ers asking price for Jimmy Garoppolo has been too high - Niners Nation

The Texans remain an option for Jimmy G.

Is the Deebo Samuel Trade Saga Over for the 49ers? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

With the first-round of the draft over with, does that mean a scenario trading Deebo Samuel is over with for the 49ers?

Cardinals' Marquise Brown Wanted New Scheme; Not Worried About Targets - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown did not like how he was utilized in the Ravens' offensive scheme.

Trey McBride drafted by Arizona Cardinals in NFL Draft 2nd round - Outsports

McBride is set to become the first player in NFL history with same-sex parents.

PODCAST: Revenge of the Birds Podcast #175: Cardinals Trade the 23rd Pick for Hollywood Brown & Day 2 Possibilities - Revenge of the Birds

LISTEN: The ROTBPod talks the Hollywood Brown trade and the impact it’ll have on the Cardinals offense.

Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown hid trade from new teammate, friend Kyler Murray

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown knew all along a trade to Arizona was in the works, but he kept the potential move from his new teammate and friend Kyler Murray.

Around The NFL

2022 NFL Draft grades for every Round 2 and 3 pick, including an A for 49ers and D for Bears - The Athletic

Some NFL Draft selections are better than others, even in the moment when they are made. Sheil Kapadia scrutinizes them all, one at a time.

Green Bay Packers finally add WR to Aaron Rodgers-led offense, draft Christian Watson with 34th overall pick

After not selecting a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL draft, the Packers didn't wait long in Round 2, trading up with the Vikings to pick Christian Watson at No. 34 overall.

2022 NFL draft -- Analysis of all 262 selections

The 2022 NFL draft is underway: Get insights on all 32 teams' draft picks and trades from our NFL Nation reporters.

2022 NFL Draft: Bucky Brooks' pick-by-pick analysis for Day 2

Bucky Brooks breaks down Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft, providing pick-by-pick analysis for every selection in Rounds 2 and 3.

Move The Sticks Podcast: 2022 NFL Draft Night 1 recap

Rhett Lewis and Bucky Brooks recap all the action from the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft in a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Aaron Rodgers: Packers trading Davante Adams 'surprising' - National Football Post

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted he was surprised after the Green Bay Packers traded two-time All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason.

Jerry Jones hilariously shares Cowboys' draft grades with media

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones tried to show off the team's NFL Draft prospect grades to the media on Thursday.

Hollywood Brown shares why Ravens traded him

Marquise Brown revealed that he asked the Baltimore Ravens for a trade because he was unhappy with their offensive system.

NFL draft winners and losers: Demand in WRs is at an all-time high

It's a good time to be a receiver.

Breaking down Packers’ haul through first two days of 2022 draft

The four players selected by the Green Bay Packers during the first two days of the 2022 NFL draft will have a legitimate opportunity to make a sizable impact as rookies on a likely Super Bowl-contending team.

Titans’ Mike Vrabel, Jon Robinson talk Malik Willis’ role for 2022

The Tennessee Titans have their quarterback of the future in Malik Willis, who the team drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft after trading up with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Baker Mayfield trade watch: Panthers trade up for Matt Corral; Seahawks may be best option

What looked like the most likely landing spot for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was eliminated Friday when the Carolina Panthers traded up for the 94th overall pick to get Ole Miss signal-caller Matt Corral in the NFL Draft.